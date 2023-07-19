My 16 favorite PS5 games in the PlayStation Summer Sale

The annual PlayStation Summer Sale has begun, and this year’s collection of seasonal savings has been well worth the wait. For a limited time, the PlayStation Store is offering big discounts on loads of the best PS5 games including Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West and Hogwarts Legacy.

Browse the entire PlayStation Store Summer Sale and you'll find more than 3,000 individual discounts. That’s an awful lot of PS5 and PS4 games to sort through. So, in order to help you pick out the must-play games currently on sale, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite deals below.

There’s a game for just about every type of player on this list from a brutally difficulty action RPG to a highly-underrated tactic-strategy title featuring some of the world’s most popular superheroes. Whatever your preference, there is likely at least one game on this list that should appeal to you.

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale is due to run until August 17, so you’ve got plenty of time to make your selections. And don’t worry if there’s a particular game on your wishlist that’s not on sale right now, we expect more games will be added over the coming weeks so be sure to check back later for new deals.

The best PlayStation Summer Sale deals

Elden Ring: was $59 now $41 @ PlayStation Store

A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in gaming. One of the PS5's most challenging and very best games to date.

The Last of Us Part 1: was $69 now $49 @ PlayStation Store

The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 is a stunning remake of one of the most celebrated PlayStation games of all time. Taking full advantage of Sony's next-gen hardware it offers improved visuals, performance and gameplay. Experience Joel and Ellie's original cross-country journey like you never have before. The perfect follow-up if you've just finished The Last of Us HBO show.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

Aloy is back, and this time PlayStation's newest icon is venturing to new lands and squaring off against a whole range of new robotic enemies in Horizon Forbidden West. This gorgeous open-world game is a real looker on the PS5, and its cinematic story will hook you from the very start. Plus, it's very hard to resist a game that lets you fight robot dinosaurs with a bow and arrow.

Hogwarts Legacy: was $69 now $55 @ PlayStation Store

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. And you'll also have to battle dark wizards and ultimately decide the fate of the entire wizarding world. This spellbinding game will keep you busy for dozens of hours with a whole treasure trove of distractions alongside an engrossing main quest.

Dead Space: was $69 now $48 @ PlayStation Store

The standard edition of Dead Space is now at a new lowest price ever in the PlayStation Summer Sale. In this full-scale remake of the PS3 survival horror classic, you must endure a horrific nightmare as everyman engineer Isaac Clarke attempts to find his lost partner onboard the USG Ishimura ship that has been overrun with mutated creatures. Prepare for serious scares, and tension combat as you attempt to survive this nightmare.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: was $69 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart sees the intergalactic duo embark on a dimension-hoping adventure in an effort to stop a robotic emperor from conquering the entire multiverse. Fortunately, they've got an arsenal of creative weaponry at hand, as well as some help from a new Lombax pal named Rivet. One of the best-looking games on PS5 and boasting a tightly-crafted story that hits all the right emotional beats, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is like playing a Pixar movie.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt (Complete Edition): was $49 now $24 @ PlayStation Store

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a game that needs no introduction. Often cited as one of the best RPGs ever made, it's now been enhanced for the PS5 with a visual and performance boost. This Complete Edition includes the full base game as well as the game's two substantial DLC expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. That's hundreds of hours of content in one single package.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $35 @ PlayStation Store

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Resident Evil Raccoon City Edition: was $59 now $14 @ PlayStation Store

Bundling together the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, this is a dream collection for horror fans. These two remakes are some of the best survival-horror titles on current hardware, and Resident Evil 2 especially is arguably one of the best remakes ever made. Plus, if these leave you wanting more RE action the recently-released Resident Evil 4 Remake is the perfect chaser.

Marvel's Midnight Suns (Legendary Edition): was $69 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This Legendary Edition includes the Season Pass giving you access to new playable characters including Deadpool, Venom and Morbius.

Cyberpunk 2077: was $49 now $24 @ PlayStation Store

Forget the rocky launch, Cyberpunk 2077 isn't that game anymore. Now that its numerous technical and performance issues have been (mostly) cleaned up, the impressive game underneath shines brightly. In this dark sci-fi RPG you play as V, a mercenary living in the megalopolis of Night City, where every day is a do-or-die battle for survival. Your decisions will shape the city and its inhabitants as you fight to become a legend or die trying.

Deathloop: was $59 now $14 @ PlayStation Store

Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down. Winner of the Tom's Guide GOTY in 2021, Deathloop is one of the finest games on PS5 to this day.

Lego 2K Drive: was $69 now $55 @ PlayStation Store

This arcade-style racer has all the charm you'd expect from a Lego game, and it also packs a large open world to explore in your own custom-designed plastic-brick vehicle. Plus, in Lego 2K Drive you can get behind the wheel of awesome transforming vehicles that give you the ability to race on the track, across the water and even among the clouds. Can you beat your rivals and win the Bricklandia Cup?

Metro Exodus: was $29 now $5 @ PlayStation Store

Based on the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, Metro Exodus is a story-driven highly-cinematic shooter, that sees players once again step into the boots of Artyom, a hardened survivor in a post-apocalyptic Russia. Combing shooting, stealth, exploration and survival elements, this third Metro game is the most ambitious in the franchise to date and an absolute bargain at just $5 on PS5.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition: was $39 now $15 @ PlayStation Store

Devil May Cry 5 is a stylish action game all about battling big enemies and scoring bigger combos in the process, and this legendary game is now better than ever thanks to this Special Edition. Including a new playable character, Vergil, new difficulty modes and enhanced visuals and performance, Devil May Cry 5 has never looked or played better than it does on PS5.

Planet Coaster (Deluxe Edition): was $59 now $14 @ PlayStation Store

Let your imagination run wild in Planet Coaster. This theme park management sim lets you design your own parks, as well as create intricate coasters that will delight and thrill your guests. If you want a more structured experience there is also a full single-player campaign, or venture over to the sandbox mode to create without restrictions. The Deluxe Edition includes two additional DLC packs with new rides, coasters and themed items.