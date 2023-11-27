My favorite Cyber Monday earbuds deal is here — Sony WF-1000XM5 hits lowest price ever

I've found dozens of tempting price drops in the best Cyber Monday headphone deals, but my favorite so far are the U.S. and U.K. deals I've found on Sony's flagship wireless earbuds. I regularly use the Sony WF-1000XM5 as an AirPods Pro 2 alternative on my work commutes, and these Cyber Monday deals are a win on the best wireless earbuds I've heard all year.

Right now, the Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds are just $239 at Walmart, which is the lowest-ever price I've seen on them so far. Given that they only went on sale in July, this $60 off the $299 list price is a bargain worth snapping up, and one of the best Cyber Monday deals around right now.

U.K. buyers can find them on sale for £219 at Amazon. A similar deal can be found at John Lewis.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was £269 now £219 @ Amazon These Editor's Choice awarded wireless earbuds are top of our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market right now — try them out and you'll see why. In my Sony WF-1000XM5 review, I found the smaller and lighter design comfortable to wear for long periods. They have some of the strongest ANC around, outstanding sound quality and one of the best user experiences from the Sony Headphones Connect app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.

Price check: $219 @ John Lewis

I loved Sony's new flagship wireless earbuds for their balance of great features, and I regularly swap out my AirPods for Sony's next-gen wireless earbuds on routine work commutes. They're one of my go-to picks for the best wireless earbuds for audiophiles thanks to the amazing sound quality they deliver when connected to a smartphone using the high-quality LDAC codec over Bluetooth. They're not for everyone, though, and although they sound fine with Apple devices, they don't support the high-quality LDAC codec and some iOS users may feel shortchanged.

As I mentioned in my Sony WF-1000XM5 review, I was lucky enough to be one of the first audio experts in the world to experience Sony's next-gen flagship wireless earbuds. Despite some initial difficulties regarding the troublesome fit thanks to the smaller earbud design that meant I had to step up an ear tip size to get the optimal fit test to work for me, and finicky 360 Reality Audio personalization issues, Sony's WF-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling earbuds have been my go-to earbuds ever since I got my hands on them. Even after further testing and countless hours of extended listening, I remain mightily impressed.

Almost six months later and they continue to offer one of the best-sounding wireless earbud experiences on the market. The elite noise cancelation performance, high comfort levels, and awesome Headphones Connect app features make these a very sweet and worthwhile upgrade indeed.

Although battery life is on a par with the Sony WF-1000XM4 with up to 8 hours with ANC on, that's still pretty strong when you consider that the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and AirPods Pro 2 both offer just 6 hours of battery life from a single charge.

When you do need to top them up, a 3-minute quick charge can give up to 1 hour of use. The charging case also gives the same capacity and holds around 24 hours of use with ANC enabled. It's Qi-compatible and you can even keep it wirelessly topped up via compatible Xperia devices.

This is the lowest price I've seen on these wireless earbuds over sales season, and I encourage you to grab this great Walmart deal while it's still running.