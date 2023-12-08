Massive Amazon holiday sale this weekend — here's the 15 deals I’d buy

Did you enjoy Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Don't worry if you didn't pick up everything you needed — Amazon's Holiday sales have started and there are a ton of excellent items that are discounted.
If you want to start or expand a smart home setup, I highly recommend picking up the Echo Dot with Clock for $39 at Amazon . It's a hands-free way to get you the weather, time, while also letting you control your smart home. Plus, it currently comes with a free Sengled Smart Color Bulb. Or, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are $248 at Amazon. These are the best earbuds we've reviewed and they're now at their lowest price ever.
Keep scrolling for more of the top Amazon deals right now. Plus, check out the best deals at the PS5 end of year sale.
Amazon Holiday sale — Quick links
- Adidas sale: deals from $10
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $15
- Echo Pop: was $39 now $17
- Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29
- Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $39
- Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $54
- WD_Black 1TB PS5 SSD w/ heatsink: was $179 now $89
- Apple Watch SE (2022): was $249 now $199
- Meta Quest 2: was $299 now $249
- Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $248
- Nintendo Switch (Mario Kart Bundle): was $359 now $299
- Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329
- TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $349
- MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749
- LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,296
Amazon Holiday sale — top deals
Adidas sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon
The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $10. Note that the Adidas Store is offering a sale for members (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.
Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas
Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $15 @ Amazon
The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. Click the on-page coupon to get this discount.
Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon
This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon, and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.
Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.
Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
FREE SMART BULB! The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero Wi-Fi extender and the room temperature sensor. Right now, it comes with a free Sengled Smart Color Bulb.
Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon
The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.
WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $179 now $89 @ Amazon
The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's speed specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box.
Apple Watch SE (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
It's not the most recently updated smartwatch in Apple's lineup, but we rank this entry-level wearable as the best value Apple Watch. This model offers sleep and fitness monitoring, crash detection features and even a way to monitor your heart rate.
Meta Quest 2: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
In our Meta Quest 2 review, we called the Meta Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy for its upgraded specs, sleek design and expansive game library. This entry-level configuration with 128GB of storage normally costs $299, but it's now $249 at Amazon.
Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $248 @ Amazon
These Editor's Choice awarded wireless earbuds are top of our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market right now — try them out and you'll see why. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we found the smaller and lighter design comfortable to wear for long periods. They have some of the strongest ANC around, outstanding sound quality and one of the best user experiences from the Sony Headphones Connect app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.
Price check: $249 @ Best Buy | $268 @ Walmart
Nintendo Switch (Mario Kart 8 Bundle): $299 @ Amazon
One of the best Nintendo Switch deals is this Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299. You get a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership. This is a pretty great package and it costs the same as the standalone console right now.
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine and 18-hours of battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.
Price check: $399 @ Walmart | $349 @ Best Buy
TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.
Price check: $448 @ Walmart | $349 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it provides amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.
Price check: $849 @ B&H Photo | $799 @ Best Buy
LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,296 @ Amazon
The LG C3 is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers, with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.
Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart | $1,299 at Best Buy