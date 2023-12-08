Massive Amazon holiday sale this weekend — here's the 15 deals I’d buy

Did you enjoy Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Don't worry if you didn't pick up everything you needed — Amazon's Holiday sales have started and there are a ton of excellent items that are discounted.

If you want to start or expand a smart home setup, I highly recommend picking up the Echo Dot with Clock for $39 at Amazon . It's a hands-free way to get you the weather, time, while also letting you control your smart home. Plus, it currently comes with a free Sengled Smart Color Bulb. Or, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are $248 at Amazon. These are the best earbuds we've reviewed and they're now at their lowest price ever.

Keep scrolling for more of the top Amazon deals right now. Plus, check out the best deals at the PS5 end of year sale.

Amazon Holiday sale — top deals

Adidas sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $10. Note that the Adidas Store is offering a sale for members (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $15 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. Click the on-page coupon to get this discount.

Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon, and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review , we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

FREE SMART BULB! The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero Wi-Fi extender and the room temperature sensor. Right now, it comes with a free Sengled Smart Color Bulb.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $179 now $89 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's speed specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box.

Apple Watch SE (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

It's not the most recently updated smartwatch in Apple's lineup, but we rank this entry-level wearable as the best value Apple Watch. This model offers sleep and fitness monitoring, crash detection features and even a way to monitor your heart rate.

Meta Quest 2: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

In our Meta Quest 2 review, we called the Meta Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy for its upgraded specs, sleek design and expansive game library. This entry-level configuration with 128GB of storage normally costs $299, but it's now $249 at Amazon.

Nintendo Switch (Mario Kart 8 Bundle): $299 @ Amazon

One of the best Nintendo Switch deals is this Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299. You get a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership. This is a pretty great package and it costs the same as the standalone console right now.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine and 18-hours of battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

Price check: $399 @ Walmart | $349 @ Best Buy