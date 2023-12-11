Huge holiday laptop deals — save on MacBooks, Dell XPS and more before it's too late

Shopping for a new laptop for the holidays? Whether it's a gift for a loved one or yourself, you're in luck right now thanks to these awesome laptop sales at Amazon, Best Buy and more retailers.

If you want the latest MacBook, the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M3/512GB) is $1,449 at Amazon. It's $150 off and its lowest price ever. You can also get the Dell XPS 15 (i7/1TB) for $1,599 at Best Buy, which is $400 off. Both of these models rank among the best laptops we've reviewed.

Christmas laptop sales — Best deals now

Acer Aspire 5: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon

We rank the Acer Aspire as is the best budget laptop we've tested. In our Acer Aspire 5 review, we appreciated its fast performance and productivity-friendly design. This laptop comes configured with a 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage running Windows 11.

Dell XPS 13: was $799 now $599 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of our favorite overall laptops. Although we dislike that the 2022 model only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, it's still a capable machine for most users. In our XPS 13 (2022) review, we called it a good laptop for everyday computing and for streaming content. This config packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Core i5-1230U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is an awesome productivity device thanks to its lightweight design and comfortable keyboard. It has a bright 13.5-inch touchscreen display, and it's quick to charge, too. This configuration of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: was $1,899 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

This 2-in-1 laptop from Samsung is $600 off right now. In our review we loved this laptop's sleek and light design, gorgeous 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and fast performance. We wish it had longer battery life, though. This model comes configured with an Intel 13th Gen Evo Core i7-1360P, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! This is an epic deal if you've been eyeing Apple's new MacBook Pro. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics and super-long battery life (17 hours and 25 minutes). This base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

