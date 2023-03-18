March Madness OLED TV deals — sales from $599 right now

March Madness 2023 is now underway, and if you're looking for a new OLED TV to catch the games, this weekend is the time to strike. OLED TVs are currently on sale from $599, which is the lowest price we've seen for any OLED TV so far this year. (By comparison, they dropped to $569 last holiday season).

Best Buy, in particular, is leading the charge with aggressive deals on OLEDs from LG, Samsung, and Sony. (Make sure to checkout our guide to this weekend's Best Buy 3-day sale for more deals).

I purchased an OLED TV late last year and after a few months of use I can attest that once you go OLED, you'll never want to go back. That said, I understand that OLEDs are pricier than most 4K TVs and not everyone may have the budget for one. So I'm combing through the best TV deals available now and handpicking deals I think are noteworthy.

Not sure which OLED TV to buy? Check out our guide to the best OLED TVs of 2023. Also, check out our guide on how to watch March Madness and the best cable TV alternatives to watch it on.

5 best OLED TV deals for March Madness

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED TV. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 55-inch model is also available for $899 (opens in new tab), which is the cheapest 55-inch OLED we've ever seen.

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $998 @ Walmart

Vizio's OLED TV is in stock and on sale. The 65-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's IQ Ultra CPU and the company's ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. In our Vizio OLED TV review, we said it offers more for your money than most competing OLED TVs. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for any 65-inch OLED.

Sony 55" A80K 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,298 @ Amazon

The Sony A80K OLED TV uses the new cognitive XR processor that adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. In our Sony A80K OLED TV review we called it one of the best OLED TVs you can buy offering a superb picture, robust audio system, and intuitive Google TV smart interface. It comes with Google TV and Google Assistant built-in and has exclusive features for the PlayStation 5. It's worth picking up if you're looking for a feature-packed OLED TV.

Samsung 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,449 @ Best Buy

Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, the Samsung S95B is Samsung's first OLED and the first to combine OLED with quantum dots, resulting in a QD-OLED TV that promises the best of both technologies: superior color, brightness, and contrast in a single package. In our Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV review, we said it largely delivers on its promise though it doesn't provide those perfect black levels of a pure OLED TV (especially if you're in a room with minor ambient light). Nevertheless, it's an amazing TV for movies, gaming, and everything in between. Note: Amazon has it for $1,266 (a new all-time price low), but stock is limited and it ships via a third party.