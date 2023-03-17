Massive 3-day sale at Best Buy — MacBooks from $799, OLED TVs from $599

Spring is (almost) in the air and Best Buy is celebrating the vernal equinox with an epic three-day weekend sale. Weekend sales are very common at Best Buy, but this weekend's sale merits extra attention because many devices are at — or near — all-time price lows.

Additionally, the next major retail holiday isn't till Memorial Day, which is still weeks out. So if you need a new TV, coffee machine, or headphones, Best Buy's three-day sale is an excellent opportunity to make your purchase.

I've been covering deals at Tom's Guide for over a decade. Below are the deals I think are the best right now. That includes the Apple Watch 8 at its lowest price ever and the LG A2 48-inch 4K OLED TV for just $599, which is just $30 shy of its all-time price low. For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's Best Buy coupon codes and Best Buy deals.

TVs

Smart TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy

Best Buy currently has one of the most epic deals of all time. The retailer has TVs on sale for as low as $84. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger 4K sets.

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $209 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can get. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI 2.1 ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Toshiba C350 55" 4K Fire TV: was $469 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It's part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. As part of its current deals, Best Buy has the TV on sale.

TCL 75" 4K Roku TV: was $649 now $589 @ Best Buy

Get the most screen real estate for your dollar with the TCL 75-inch 4-Series Roku TV. It offers HDR support, Siri/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's smart platform, which is our favorite for streaming shows from Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

Back in stock! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. This is the second-best price we've seen for this TV (it hit $569 last Christmas). The 55-inch model is on sale for $899 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).

LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $949 @ Best Buy

We named this stunning television the best TV of 2023. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers — thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports — and it offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. All sizes are on sale, but the 48-inch model just got an additional price cut.

Headphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offer active noise cancellation, touch controls, and great sound for their price. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we called them an impressive pair of wireless earbuds that make a great alternative to Apple's base AirPods and Google's Pixel Buds 2. Just note that their ANC isn't the best we've tested and they won't be able to filter out street noise. Otherwise, you get plenty of customization thanks to the linked app and strong battery life to keep the music going all day long.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice Samsung Buds 2 Pro earbuds hold their own against the best ANC buds. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, we said they deliver great sound and superb ANC, which makes them an essential companion for Galaxy mobile owners. The updated design provides improved comfort, while battery life runs to 5 hours (with ANC) before needing a recharge. The charging case gives 29 hours worth of playback time before needing a top up.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds: were $279 now $199 @ Best Buy

If you own an Android phone, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are the best noise cancelling earbuds you can buy — yes, even better than the Google Pixel Buds Pro and AirPods Pro 2. That's because the 1000XM4 offer HD music upscaling using Sony's proprietary DSEE Extreme upscaler and offer some of the best active noise-cancellation in any true wireless earbuds. The 8-hour battery life is enough to get you through the day, plus the extra 16 hours of charge in the case means you can go a few days before recharging.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $279 @ Best Buy

The Bose QC 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound, and longer battery life than their predecessors. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, said they're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.

Apple

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Despite being a generation old, the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life.

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $269 @ Best Buy

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Deals on this base model are rare, so snatch this up while you can.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. It's been as cheap as $349 in the past, which makes this the lowest price ever.

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $219 @ Best Buy

The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $249, which is $30 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find.

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

Save $400! The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

Save $500! The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU.

8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. Rarely on sale, this Wi-Fi model is $100 off its regular price. (On the landing page, scroll down below the MacBook Pro to see the $100 discount).

AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

6 free months of Apple Music! Best Buy has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. That's one of the best deals you'll find this week at Best Buy. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. They also come with a free 6-month Apple Music trial.

Appliances

Bella Pro Series 4qt Air Fryer: was $59 now $24 @ Best Buy

Air Fryers are becoming an essential kitchen gadget. Not only are air fryers easy to use, throwing food into what's essentially a super-fast heating compact convection oven makes it far more convenient than waiting for a standard oven to pre-heat. The Bella Pro Series Air Fryer has excellent reviews at Best Buy, and at a 4.2-qt capacity, you can load it up with lots of healthy chicken strips or French fries. It's perfect for a household of 4 to 6 people.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $119 now $89 @ Best Buy

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer comes with a four-quart capacity which is ideal to cook for a small family. In addition, it can roast, reheat, and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. It has a non-stick basket and crisper plate that can hold up to 2 lbs of French fries or other tasty foods with ease. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.

Keurig K-Select Single Coffee Maker: was $149 now $109 @ Best Buy

Although it's one of the cheaper Keurig models, in our Keurig K-Select review we called this machine a step above the K-Classic due to its ability to brew stronger, more flavorful coffee. It can brew four cup sizes, so you can enjoy 6, 8, 10, or up to 12 ounces of your favorite coffee, tea, hot cocoa, or iced beverage. It also includes a large 52-ounce water reservoir.

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

Expand your repertoire of specialist coffees and teas with this all-in-one Ninja. It can brew a range of coffee drinks and also includes cold brew settings. In our Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System review, we said coffee and tea lovers will appreciate the flexibility of being able to make their beverages as simple or fancy as they want right from the comforts of home.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: was $199 now $159 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO: was $549 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Roomba i3+EVO has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. It also features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. It's also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means you can clean your home via voice commands.