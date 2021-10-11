MacBook Air M1 is $150 off in this early Black Friday deal at Amazon

Black Friday MacBook deals are always in high demand, but this year Amazon has started the savings early by slicing the price of the latest MacBook Air. This is one of the most affordable MacBooks on the market, and this early Black Friday deal makes it even cheaper.

Right now, you can get the MacBook Air M1 256GB on sale for $849 at Amazon. That’s a sizeable $150 off its usual price of $999. This brings the laptop down to its joint lowest ever price at the retailer. We don’t expect to see it get much cheaper as we get closer to the holidays either, so now is the ideal time to buy.

MacBook Air M1 256GB: was $999 now $849 at Amazon

The MacBook Air M1 uses Apple's own M1 chip to offer lightning-fast performance in a slick package. This MacBook boasts a 13-inch Retina display, 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and an HD FaceTime Camera. $849 is its joint-lowest price at Amazon. View Deal

In our MacBook Air M1 review we called it “a computing resolution” noting “a new era kicked off for the MacBook Air — one with Pro-grade power that challenges Intel-based Windows PCs — and often beats them.”

We were most impressed with this MacBook’s lightning-fast performance which comes courtesy of Apple’s own M1 chip. In our tests, we were able to have nearly two dozen internet tabs open, with a handful of apps working in the background and 20GB of video being downloaded simultaneously, without a hiccup in performance.

It’s not just under the hood that the MacBook Air M1 shines either. Typing on its magic keyboard is very comfortable even after long sessions of use. And the webcam has been improved, which is ideal for remote working. Plus, we managed to squeeze an epic 14 hours and 41 minutes of battery life from the device on a single charge — you’ll always have juice when you need it.

The MacBook Air M1 is easily one of the best MacBooks currently available. The next refresh of the MacBook Air range isn’t expected until sometime in 2022, so if you need a new MacBook now, this deal is worth snapping up.