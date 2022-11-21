Black Friday MacBook deals have arrived early, and you can save big on practically every model right now. And that's because Black Friday deals are coming in from all the major retailers.

If you want a new 2022 model, you can snag the MacBook Air M2 for $150 off at Amazon, and you can get the same amount off the MacBook Pro M2. Don't mind an older model? The MacBook Air M1 has crashed to $799, and you can get a whopping $400 off the MacBook Pro 14-inch, which is one of our favorite laptops of all time.

We're tracking all the Black Friday MacBook deals as they come in, so keep an eye on our coverage. And if you're interested in more sales, check out our Apple Black Friday deals roundup and our Apple Store coupons page.

Best Black Friday MacBook deals right now

Black Friday MacBook deals: New 2022 models

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/256GB/Space Gray): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The new MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review (opens in new tab), we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18-plus hours of battery life.

Black Friday MacBook Air deals

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's latest laptop, but it's an amazing deal at this price.

Black Friday MacBook Pro deals

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/1TB): was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you need more space and more performance from your MacBook Pro, then Amazon's also offering a good deal on the 1TB version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro. This version also adds some extra CPU cores to the M1 Pro chipset, giving it a power advantage over the base model above.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $3,499 now $3,307 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

32-Core GPU: The same MacBook Pro as above, but with a 32-core GPU. This will give your graphics output a boost for games, video and photo editing.

Refurbished MacBook deals

(opens in new tab) Refurbished MacBooks: from $849 @ Apple Store (opens in new tab)

Apple offers the best refurbished devices in the industry. They're rigorously tested and restored to like-new condition by Apple and they come with a full, 1-year warranty. (The same warranty you get with new devices). Currently, the Apple Store has refub MacBooks on sale from $849.

MacBook accessories

(opens in new tab) SightPro Magnetic Privacy Screen: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want to work away from home without passersby being able to view what's on your screen, the SightPro Magnetic Privacy Screen keeps your display private while still being visible to you. It's also easy to remove and reattach the screen thanks to its magnetic connectors. This deal is for the 13" MacBook Air M1 version.

(opens in new tab) Incase Designs Hardshell Case for MacBook Pro: was $38 now $27 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Want a dedicated case for your MacBook Pro? This Incase Designs case is sleek, stylish and offers good protection. And don't worry, you'll still have access to all your MacBook's ports.