Listen up! B&W noise-cancelling headphones are just £229 in this Prime Day deal

We're into the second half of Amazon's Prime Day deals and they're showing no signs of slowing down. So we're bringing you another excellent saving on this pair of Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones.

you can find the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 on sale £227.99 at Amazon, down from their original price of £349.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7: Was £349 now £229 @ Amazon

The PX7s have adaptive noise cancelling technology which keeps external noises out, while the 43mm drivers give you the premium audio experience.

The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Headphones are some of the most impressive headphones that we’ve ever seen, both from a noise-cancelling and audio quality standpoint. They kick out crisp highs and well-rounded mids while also bringing punchy bass along for the ride. Plus decent battery life and great Bluetooth connectivity.

In fact, the only real downside to the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Headphones was their price, and now that they’re 35% off, that flaw has vanished too. This is the cheapest we've ever seen them, so we expect these to fly off the shelves.

If you're looking for a new pair of headphones and aren't sure which is right for you, then you're spoiled for choice here.

