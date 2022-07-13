I write about phones for a living — and this is my pick for Prime Day deals

If you're looking for a new phone among the Prime Day deals, and want the most you can get for your money, I suggest looking no further than the OnePlus 10 Pro.

You can currently buy an unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro for $799 off on Amazon (opens in new tab), for the standard 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. This $100 discount price makes this a great value proposition.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 10 Pro (Unlocked, 8GB/128GB): was $899 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Our top pick for Android flagship value just got cheaper. Sporting triple cameras, a smooth and colorful display and rapid charging, all your bases are covered and for less than you'd pay for an equivalent Samsung or iPhone.



You can pick up the OnePlus 10 Pro in either Emerald Green or Volcanic Black. The black version is also available with more RAM and storage, but that's currently not on sale.

In our OnePlus 10 Pro review, we described it as the best of the best Android phones when it comes to value, and one of the best phones we've tested overall too. OnePlus has stuffed this phone with a 6.8-inch OLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a long-lasting battery that survived an impressive 11 hours and 52 minutes on our custom battery test and a powerful 65W charger in the box to keep the phone topped up. Unfortunately, the 12GB/256 model is not on sale.

These are similar to previous OnePlus phones, but the 10 Pro stands out in two particular areas. First, it's adopted a new design with a matte-textured glass back (available in either black or green) with a shiny camera bump that extends over the edge of the phone into the metal side rail. It's both handsome and unique looking in an Android phone market where phones can struggle to stand out among the crowd.

Second, OnePlus has been working with camera maker Hasselblad to tune up its cameras for the second year running, and it's really paid off this year. The 48MP main and 50MP ultrawide cameras can produce pictures that are just as good as those you'd take with an iPhone 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 or Google Pixel 6.

Couple of things to watch out for though. First, OnePlus has only promised three years of full Android updates, so this phone will miss out on future Android versions that other phones launched this year will get. Also, we weren't that impressed with its telephoto camera in comparison to the other sensors.

Just be aware that we've seen the 10 Pro go for as low as $719 in the past, so while this is a good deal for this phone, it's not the best ever deal.

