Best iPhone Prime Day deals 2022

If you're on the hunt for a new iPhone, then Prime Day deals are a great way to save yourself some money on the latest Apple handsets. A lot of these deals can be pretty strict on the eligibility front, but if you can be flexible you could save yourself a bunch of cash — and some some extra perks at the same time.

The good news is that the iPhone 13 range is not immune from discounts, despite the fact it's less than a year old. But if you're looking for something a little cheaper, the iPhone 12 series and the new iPhone SE 2022 are enjoying some tantalizing money-saving deals.

Read on for the latest and best iPhone Prime Day deals, and don't forget to keep checking back to see what new bargains become available. Plus, if you're not a Prime member already, be sure to take advantage of the 30-day free Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab) so you can enjoy the best deals the following 48 hours has to offer.

Best Prime Day iPhone deals

iPhone 13 deals

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 (128GB): free with Unlimited plan and trade-in @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon is giving you the chance to grab a free iPhone 13, you just need to sign up for Unlimited plan and trade-in an eligible old or broken device. You can also get a $200 gift card if you switch to Verizon alongside a year of AMC Plus.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 Pro: save up to $700 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

You can save up to $700 off the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max at Best Buy. All you need to do is sign up for a qualifying plan with Verizon and trade-in your old device.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 (64GB): save up to $700 at AT&T (opens in new tab)

If Verizon isn't for you, then AT&T can knock $700 off the price of an iPhone 13. You just to purchase a phone on a qualifying instalment plan, and trade in an eligible smartphone within 30 days.

iPhone 12 deals

(opens in new tab) iPhone 12 (64GB): free with unlimited plan @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a deal on the iPhone 12, Verizon will give you one absolutely free — no trade-in required. You just need to sign up for an Unlimited plan. Plus you get a $200 gift card if you switch and a year of AMC Plus

(opens in new tab) iPhone 12 (64GB): was $20/month now $10/month @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

Get an iPhone 12 on an installment plan at AT&T and you'll be able to save 50% on your monthly payments. Just remember that you will need to sign up for an unlimited plan to be eligible.



iPhone SE deals

(opens in new tab) iPhone SE (2022): free with new line @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

The iPhone SE isn't hugely expensive as it is, but you can save the entire cost of the phone over at Verizon. Just add a new line and sign up for an eligible plan to enjoy the savings.

Renewed iPhone deals

(opens in new tab) iPhone 11 (64GB, unlocked, renewed): was $499, now $353 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This steep discount on a slightly older model is thanks to it having been renewed by Amazon, in theory making it as good as new.

Top tips to help you find the best iPhone deals

Mobile carriers: Some of the best iPhone deals can be found with various mobile carriers. The only catch is — in order to get their best deals, you'll have to switch to their service. You might also have to sign up for an unlimited plan, in some cases.

Some of the best iPhone deals can be found with various mobile carriers. The only catch is — in order to get their best deals, you'll have to switch to their service. You might also have to sign up for an unlimited plan, in some cases. Check out mobile virtual network operators or MVNOs: MVNOs operate on the infrastructure of existing networks. For example, Verizon-owned Visible works on Verizon's network, whereas Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile's. These often have less costly plans than their bigger counterparts. Sometimes, there are some trade-offs like less readily available customer support or slightly slower data speeds.

MVNOs operate on the infrastructure of existing networks. For example, Verizon-owned Visible works on Verizon's network, whereas Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile's. These often have less costly plans than their bigger counterparts. Sometimes, there are some trade-offs like less readily available customer support or slightly slower data speeds. Refurbs: Don't be afraid of them! Apple offers some of the best refurbs in the industry. They refurbish their iPhone to look as good as new and we especially like them because they're all backed by the same 1-year warranty you'd get with a new Apple device.

Don't be afraid of them! Apple offers some of the best refurbs in the industry. They refurbish their iPhone to look as good as new and we especially like them because they're all backed by the same 1-year warranty you'd get with a new Apple device. Trade-in your old phone for credit: Many carriers will give you a generous credit for an old phone that could range from $100 to as high as $1,000 off. As a result, it pays to keep your smartphone's cables, box, and accessories in good condition so you can get the most from your trade-in.

Many carriers will give you a generous credit for an old phone that could range from $100 to as high as $1,000 off. As a result, it pays to keep your smartphone's cables, box, and accessories in good condition so you can get the most from your trade-in. Wait for the new models (if you can): If Apple follows its traditional keynote timeframe, the iPhone 14 will likely to be unveiled sometime in September. Rumors indicate the new phone could have a sleeker new design, a faster A16 Bionic chip, and a sharper new main 48MP camera for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. If you can, we recommend waiting until Apple's September keynote before buying a new iPhone.

