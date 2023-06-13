Hurry! The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra just crashed to $699 at Amazon

One of my favorite cell phone deals of all time is back. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is no longer the latest flagship, but it's still an excellent phone and it's just seen a huge discount at Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB) is $699 at Amazon right now. The phone is sold unlocked. The lowest price I've ever seen for this model is $697 during a flash sale at Woot, so this deal is about as close as you can get.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB): was $1,199 now $699 @ Amazon

It's no longer the latest model, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is on sale for an incredible $500 discount at Amazon. It sports a beautiful display, a speedy chipset and powerful cameras. And there's a S Pen built in. The battery life could be better, but overall this is a smartphone worthy of of its Ultra moniker.

Before the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra arrived, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was our choice for the best Android phone on the market. It's still an awesome phone, and an incredible deal at $699.

In our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review, we had almost nothing but praise for this device. It has a beautiful display, great performance and comes with the S Pen stylus included.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's 6.8-inch AMOLED display is one of the best of any phone we've tested. It can reach a peak of 1,750 nits of brightness, meaning it's easy to use even in bright sunlight. And it has a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is also an excellent camera phone. This phone has a 108MP main lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 10MP 10x telephoto lens, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 40MP selfie lens. Night time photography and portraits were especially impressive with this device, and we also enjoyed the Auto Framing and Scene Optimizer features. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can shoot 8K video at 24fps.

Running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra delivers excellent performance. Switching between apps, gaming and editing video all ran super fast on this phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's battery life could be better, though. Our unit lasted 10 hours, 18 minutes in our tests with the refresh rate set to 60Hz. That's enough to get most people through the day, but it's far from being one of the best phones for battery life. For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro Max lasted 13 hours, 39 minutes in our tests.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is an awesome phone, and it's a steal at just $699. I highly recommend picking one up before this deal disappears. Or, check out our iPhone deals coverage for more options.