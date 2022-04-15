Hurry! The MacBook Pro M1 just hit its lowest price ever

Apple's 2020 MacBook Pro M1 is an excellent laptop, offering some of the best performance around.

For a limited time, you can get the 2020 MacBook Pro M1 (256GB) for $1,099 at Amazon. At $200 off, it's now at its lowest price ever. If you want more storage, you can get the 2020 MacBook Pro M1 (512GB) for $1,249 at Amazon. Amazon lists the price as $1,299, with there's an extra $50 taken off at checkout. Whichever model you opt for, you’re getting one of the best MacBook deals around.

MacBook Pro (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The MacBook Pro with Apple's powerful M1 chip is currently $200 off at Amazon. Sporting a beautiful Retina display, over 10 hours of battery life and a 256GB SSD, this is a speedy laptop that comes in top of its class. Best Buy offers the same discount.

MacBook Pro (M1/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,249 @ Amazon

The 512GB version of the MacBook Pro with Apple's powerful M1 chip is currently $250 off at Amazon. With a beautiful Retina display and 10-hour plus battery life, this is the one to go for if you don't need the larger SSD. If it sells out, Best Buy has this laptop for $1,299.

Both configurations of the 2020 MacBook Pro M1 have hit their lowest ever prices, so don't hang around if you want to snap one up.

Despite not being the newest model, this MacBook still definitely holds up. In our MacBook Pro M1 review, this laptop’s Apple M1 chip delivered seriously impressive speeds that most Windows laptops can’t beat. For example, it took the MacBook Pro just 12 minutes to transcode a 4K video, faster than the 15 minutes it took the Dell XPS 13.

It has great battery life, too. This MacBook Pro M1 lasted a very respectable 10 hours in our tests, which is plenty to get you through the day without needing to reach for a charger.

The MacBook Pro 2020's keyboard and display also make it a great productivity laptop. With a bright and colorful display, everything you view on the 2020 MacBook Pro will look great, despite the fact it's unfortunately not in 4K. The keyboard is comfortably sized, and thanks to the new Magic Keyboard's pillowy soft feel, your fingers will fly across the keys.

Still looking for your perfect laptop? Check out our lists of the best Apple deals and the best laptop deals to see what's on offer.