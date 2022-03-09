Hurry! Our favorite noise-cancelling headphones are $71 off right now

Headphone deals are fairly easy to find throughout the year, but it's usually harder to come across offers on flagship models. The good news is that we've just spotted a great discount for one of the best noise-cancelling headphones out there.

Right now, Amazon has the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones on sale for $278. That takes $71 off the usual price of $349, making it the lowest price we've seen this year. It's worth noting that the deal apples to multiple color options as well, so you can grab either the Silver, Black or the Blue model at an identical price. And in case Amazon sells out, Best Buy is offering the same deal.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are the best wireless headphones on the market. They offer remarkable noise-cancelling, superior sound quality, and a lengthy 30 hours of battery life (38 hours with ANC disabled). At $71 off, there's no reason not to pick up a pair. This deal applies to all color options.

If you're on the look out for a pair of great cancelling headphones, look no further, because the Sony WH-1000XM4 is a top-pick that's hard to beat. In fact, we've previously awarded these wireless headphones a number one spot in our best over-ear headphones and best headphones lists, and for good reason, too.

Whether you want to listen to an audiobook, tune into your favorite podcast or jam to the latest hits on Spotify or Pandora — the Sony WH-1000XM4 is a top-notch choice thanks to their sleek yet lightweight design and outstanding sound quality.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review , we found that this model is "Sony's best pair of noise-cancelling headphones yet" and called them "a fine-tuned enhancement that stands out as the best in the series, and even beats the best-in-class Bose 700 in some key areas."

We also enjoyed the superb audio quality, outstanding noise cancellation, the intuitive smart controls, and the lengthy battery life of around 30 hours (with active noise cancellation enabled). All this easily beats other options on the market, including the Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones, which, unlike the Sony WH-1000XM4, don't support USB-C charging.

You can also personalize your audio experience with presets or other adjustments through the Sony Headphones Connect app.

Typically, the Sony WH-1000XM4 come in three colors: Black, Silver and Blue, and this deal gives you choice to pick any of them. At $71 off it should be a no-brainer, especially considering that discounts around this time of the year are a bit on the shy side. You'll be saving 20% in total, so this offer is definitely worth checking out. Make sure to act fast though, as this is a limited time offer and stock isn't guaranteed to last long.

If you want to browse through other hot deals, make sure to check out our headphone deals page for more guidance.