Hurry! Fire TV Stick 4K Max over 50% off at Amazon

There's still time for some back to school sales and Amazon may have one of the best ones. Right now, most of its popular Fire-branded devices are on sale — and the best deal is for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $26 at Amazon. That’s 51% off its full retail price of $54 and makes one of the best streaming devices out there a bargain. Especially since the regular Fire Stick 4K is shockingly still selling for its full price of $49. So take advantage now before it's too late!

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $26 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made, thanks to performance gains and a slightly updated remote that helps cord-cutters jump to live TV. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the Editor's Choice streamer offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a great streaming device. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review we praised the small but powerful streaming devices for its powerful 4K HDR streaming and live TV integration. And, of course, it has apps for all the best streaming services, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video.

Seriously though, the performance of the $K Max is excellent. It produces gorgeous 4K HDR content thanks to support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ formats. And for excellent sound, Dolby Atmos Audio has you covered with immersive sound that most other streaming devices don't offer at this price point. Plus, it's fast — and Wi-Fi 6 support means your streaming speeds won't lag.

But the Alexa Voice Remote shouldn’t be overlooked either. During our testing, we found navigating streaming service menus with just your voice to be highly convenient, even if occasionally temperamental. So just be aware you might on occasion have to bark your instructions into the remote more than once for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max to register your request. But when it works you'll wonder why you don't look for everything with just your voice.

While there is a possibility that the Fire TV Stick 4K Max will drop lower during the Black Friday sales period in a few months' time, for just $26 it's worth picking up now. This is one of the best Amazon deals we've seen, giving you an excellent streaming stick for just a fraction of its regular price.