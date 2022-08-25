Hurry! Apple Watch SE is down to one of its lowest prices ever

If you're eyeing an Apple Watch, it's a great time to bag one of the best Apple Watch deals . Apple’s most affordable wearable, the Apple Watch SE just got a huge discounted price on Amazon’s clearance sale, which makes it even more affordable right now.

For a limited time, Apple Watch SE (40mm/GPS) is $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a full $99 off its original $329 price. This is one of the lowest prices we have seen for the Apple Watch SE cellular and GPS variant. Not every band is available but all the colors of the watch — Silver, Space Gray and Gold are available right now.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (40mm/GPS): was $329 now $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) The Apple Watch SE is Apple’s entry level smartwatch that has the same chip as the Apple Watch 5. It has a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3 and comes with fall detection, emergency SOS calling, built-in compass and fitness tracking.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (44mm/GPS): was $309 now $259 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) The slightly larger variant of the Apple Watch SE is also on sale with a 28% discount. This is one of the lowest prices for the 44mm variant and is just $10 shy of its all-time price low.

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches because of its affordable price and decent fitness tracking features. It’s a lot like the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch Series 4 , in terms of its design and features.

The Apple Watch SE offers a neat design, a huge library of apps, a large display and responsive performance. In our Apple Watch SE review we found it is a well rounded device that is particularly good for people looking at their first smartwatch.

However, it does not have an always-on display and ECG and blood oxygen monitoring found in the more recent Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch 7 models. Still you do get irregular heart rhythm notifications, sleep tracking and NFC for payments.

Of course, the reason why the Apple Watch SE is being sold at a discount is because Amazon is likely clearing out its inventory in anticipation of the Apple Watch SE 2, which could be announced alongside the Apple Watch 8 at the Apple Event on Sept. 7.

Our advice? Take a look at the rumored announcements for all the new Apple Watch models before deciding if this Apple Watch SE deal is worth it, or if you should wait for the new models to arrive.

