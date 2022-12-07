Hurry! Apple Watch 8 just hit lowest price since Cyber Monday

If you didn't snag an Apple Watch last month, we've just spotted two of the best Apple Watch deals of the season.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm) on sale for $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). It's on sale for $379, but you'll get an extra $29.01 off during checkout for a final price of $349.99. Likewise, you can get the Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $209.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). The watch is on sale for $229, but you'll get an extra $19.01 discount during checkout for a final price of $209.99, which is its lowest price ever and one of the best Christmas deals we've seen.

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review (opens in new tab), we called it the best smartwatch hands down. It's on sale for $379, but you'll get an extra $29.01 off during check out for a final price of $349.99.

The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $249, which is $30 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review (opens in new tab), we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. It's on sale for $229, but you'll get an extra $19.01 discount during checkout for a final price of $209.99.

Want a bigger size? The 44mm model is also on sale for $259 at Amazon.

If you're on a budget, we consider the Apple Watch SE (2022) to be one of the best smartwatches you can buy. It offers the perfect mix of affordability and useful features. Much like the pricier Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE supports a huge library of third-party apps, works well as an activity tracker, and offers zippy performance.

Apple's latest entry-level wearable is an extremely well-rounded device. As you might expect its cheaper price tag comes with some sacrifices — you don't get ECG and Blood Oxygen monitoring — but it remains the ideal pick for first-time smartwatch buyers. It also works with Family Setup, a feature that lets you manage an Apple Watch for someone without an iPhone, such as a child or older parent. This is great for keeping track of their location, health data, calls and more.

