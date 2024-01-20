Huge Amazon sale this weekend — 21 best deals I recommend

Mid-January can be a quiet time for deal hunting. Fortunately, Amazon just kicked off a massive winter sale with sitewide discounts across various sections.
While Amazon is one of my go-to stores for bargains, the retailer does have a habit of overhyping its sales from time to time. So I've combed through hundreds of Amazon's deals and picked out the very best weekend bargains. This includes deals on winter apparel, small kitchen appliances and Apple gear.
I've also price checked every sale against competitors like Target and Best Buy. So whether you're in the market for new workout gear or simply curious what sales there are this weekend, here are the deals I personally recommend.
Amazon weekend sale — Quick links
- shop all weekend deals @ Amazon
- Winter gloves: deals from $5
- Adidas sale: deals from $6
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $16
- Echo Pop: was $39 now $24
- Hydro Flask sale: deals from $34
- Chefman TurboFry 2qt Air Fryer: was $44 now $38
- JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $39
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44
- Instant Solo Coffee Maker: was $119 now $69
- Household supplies sale: spend $80, get $20 credit
- iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $119
- Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $127
- Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $169 now $129
- Roomba 694 robot vacuum cleaner: was $274 now $159
- Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229 now $179
- Pixel Watch 2: was $349 now $299
- Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329
- Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $799
- MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049
- Apple iMac (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199
- Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder: for $1,299
Best Amazon deals
Winter gloves: deals from $5 @ Amazon
Cold, snowy weather is hitting various parts of the country this weekend. If you're in need of a new pair of gloves, Amazon has various men's/women's gloves on sale from $5. The sale includes brands such as Isotoner, Timberland, The North Face and more. I personally use the Achiou Winter Gloves $9 (was $13), which feature a touch sensitive and anti-slip palm.
Price check: from $4 @ Target | from $11 @ REI
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a members-only sale (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.
Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas
Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $16 @ Amazon
The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. Click the on-page coupon to get this discount.
Price check: $21 @ Walmart
Echo Pop: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon
This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon, and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.
Price check: $24 @ Target | $24 @ Best Buy
Hydro Flask sale: deals from $34 @ Amazon
Amazon has select 32-ounce and 40-ounce Hydro Flask stainless steel bottles on sale for as low as $34. The sale includes various colors ranging from oat to indigo. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen for these Hydro Flask tumblers. Note that Hydro Flask is offering a similar sale with lower prices, but their sale includes inexpensive accessories and straps.
Price check: from $10 @ Hydro Flask
Chefman TurboFry 2qt Air Fryer: was $44 now $38 @ Amazon
No countertop space? No problem. The Chefman TurboFry 1qt Air Fryer is not only one of the best air fryers we've tested, but its small form factor makes it a great appliance for anyone working with a small kitchen. But don't let its size fool you: This little air fryer can still cook up a storm, and its removable components are all dishwasher-safe.
Price check: $38 @ Target
JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive total submersion during a pool party. The JBL Clip 3 also packs strong audio and a lengthy battery life. Even better, this highly portable speaker has dropped to just $39 at Amazon.
Price check: $39 @ Best Buy
Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.
Price check: $44 @ Best Buy | $44 @ Target
Instant Solo Coffee Maker: was $119 now $69 @ Amazon
This space-saving coffee maker makes single servings of coffee, brewing in just 90 seconds. You can fill it either with K-cup coffee pods, or the included refillable coffee pod. It also has a removable 40oz reservoir, meaning you won't have to spend as much time refilling it.
Price check: $99 @ Target | sold out @ Best Buy
Household supplies sale: spend $80, get $20 credit @ Amazon
This sale means it's a great time to stock up on home essentials at Amazon. Spend $80 on P&G products and you'll get a free $20 Amazon credit to spend on whatever you want at Amazon. Tide Pods, Bounty paper towels, Pampers baby wipes and more are included in this offer.
Price check: buy 3 items, get $10 gift card @ Target
iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon
Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.
Price check: sold out @ Walmart
Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $127 @ Amazon
The Charge 6 is Fitbit's latest fitness tracker. It supports all of Google's newest apps, as well as built-in GPS and new exercise modes. Plus, the side button is also back, which makes navigating around the watch easier. In our Fitbit Charge 6 review we said it's one of the best fitness trackers around with a heart rate sensor that's 60% more accurate than the sensor on its predecessor.
Price check: $159 @ Best Buy
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon
This 6-in-1 basket air fryer from the makers of the Instant Pot can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat your meals. Its 6-quart basket holds enough to feed a small family, and its compact size fits neatly into most countertops. Note that Walmart has it for a buck less, but it ships via a third party merchant.
Price check: $128 @ Walmart
Roomba 694 robot vacuum cleaner: was $274 now $159 @ Amazon
This robot vacuum offers both style and function, getting the job done for a budget price. The Roomba 694 is easy to control through the app, and even offers geofencing, a feature that’s usually only found on more expensive robot vacuum cleaners.
Price check: $159 @ iRobot
Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon
The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet. The Fire Max 11 tablet is at its lowest price ever right now. It's $30 shy of its lowest price.
Price check: $179 @ Best Buy | $179 @ Target
Pixel Watch 2: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon
The Google Pixel Watch features an AMOLED screen, Wear OS by Google and Fitbit fitness tracking. It's also water and scratch-resistant and can track your heart rate, monitor your sleep and track your heart rhythm with ECG. In our Pixel Watch 2 review, we said when it comes to Android smartwatches, there are none that are as comprehensively integrated with the Google ecosystem as the Pixel Watch 2.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
Black Friday cheap! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. This ties its Black Friday price.
Price check: $349 @ Walmart | $329 @ Best Buy
Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon
Amazon is offering the Pixel 8 Pro for $799. That's $200 off and one of the best deals we've seen on Google's flagship. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm.
Price check: $799 @ Best Buy | 6 free months @ Mint Mobile
MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing) and a gorgeous display.
Price check: $1,099 @ B&H Photo | $1,049 @ Best Buy
Apple iMac (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon
The new iMac (M3) sports Apple's latest M3 processor and is 2x faster than its predecessor. In our iMac M3 review we said the new chip makes this iMac more capable of multi-tasking, gaming and getting things done than any iMac before it. The base configuration sports a 24-inch 4.5K display, M3 CPU with 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
Price check: $1,199 @ B&H Photo | $1,299 @ Best Buy
Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder: for $1,299 @ Amazon
Free $200 credit! Amazon is offering Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB) preorders for $1,299. Plus, use coupon code "FEA7SP3UFDJN" to get a free $200 Amazon egift card with your purchase. The phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto) and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. It'll be released on January 31.
Price check: from $549 w/ trade @ Samsung | $150 GC @ Best Buy