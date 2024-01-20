Huge Amazon sale this weekend — 21 best deals I recommend

Mid-January can be a quiet time for deal hunting. Fortunately, Amazon just kicked off a massive winter sale with sitewide discounts across various sections.

While Amazon is one of my go-to stores for bargains, the retailer does have a habit of overhyping its sales from time to time. So I've combed through hundreds of Amazon's deals and picked out the very best weekend bargains. This includes deals on winter apparel, small kitchen appliances and Apple gear.

I've also price checked every sale against competitors like Target and Best Buy. So whether you're in the market for new workout gear or simply curious what sales there are this weekend, here are the deals I personally recommend.

Best Amazon deals

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a members-only sale (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $16 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. Click the on-page coupon to get this discount.

Price check: $21 @ Walmart

Hydro Flask sale: deals from $34 @ Amazon

Amazon has select 32-ounce and 40-ounce Hydro Flask stainless steel bottles on sale for as low as $34. The sale includes various colors ranging from oat to indigo. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen for these Hydro Flask tumblers. Note that Hydro Flask is offering a similar sale with lower prices, but their sale includes inexpensive accessories and straps.

Price check: from $10 @ Hydro Flask

Chefman TurboFry 2qt Air Fryer: was $44 now $38 @ Amazon

No countertop space? No problem. The Chefman TurboFry 1qt Air Fryer is not only one of the best air fryers we've tested, but its small form factor makes it a great appliance for anyone working with a small kitchen. But don't let its size fool you: This little air fryer can still cook up a storm, and its removable components are all dishwasher-safe.

Price check: $38 @ Target

JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive total submersion during a pool party. The JBL Clip 3 also packs strong audio and a lengthy battery life. Even better, this highly portable speaker has dropped to just $39 at Amazon.

Price check: $39 @ Best Buy

Instant Solo Coffee Maker: was $119 now $69 @ Amazon

This space-saving coffee maker makes single servings of coffee, brewing in just 90 seconds. You can fill it either with K-cup coffee pods, or the included refillable coffee pod. It also has a removable 40oz reservoir, meaning you won't have to spend as much time refilling it.

Price check: $99 @ Target | sold out @ Best Buy

Household supplies sale: spend $80, get $20 credit @ Amazon

This sale means it's a great time to stock up on home essentials at Amazon. Spend $80 on P&G products and you'll get a free $20 Amazon credit to spend on whatever you want at Amazon. Tide Pods, Bounty paper towels, Pampers baby wipes and more are included in this offer.

Price check: buy 3 items, get $10 gift card @ Target

iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

Price check: sold out @ Walmart

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $127 @ Amazon

The Charge 6 is Fitbit's latest fitness tracker. It supports all of Google's newest apps, as well as built-in GPS and new exercise modes. Plus, the side button is also back, which makes navigating around the watch easier. In our Fitbit Charge 6 review we said it's one of the best fitness trackers around with a heart rate sensor that's 60% more accurate than the sensor on its predecessor.

Price check: $159 @ Best Buy

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon

This 6-in-1 basket air fryer from the makers of the Instant Pot can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat your meals. Its 6-quart basket holds enough to feed a small family, and its compact size fits neatly into most countertops. Note that Walmart has it for a buck less, but it ships via a third party merchant.

Price check: $128 @ Walmart

Roomba 694 robot vacuum cleaner: was $274 now $159 @ Amazon

This robot vacuum offers both style and function, getting the job done for a budget price. The Roomba 694 is easy to control through the app, and even offers geofencing, a feature that’s usually only found on more expensive robot vacuum cleaners.

Price check: $159 @ iRobot

Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet. The Fire Max 11 tablet is at its lowest price ever right now. It's $30 shy of its lowest price.

Price check: $179 @ Best Buy | $179 @ Target

Pixel Watch 2: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch features an AMOLED screen, Wear OS by Google and Fitbit fitness tracking. It's also water and scratch-resistant and can track your heart rate, monitor your sleep and track your heart rhythm with ECG. In our Pixel Watch 2 review, we said when it comes to Android smartwatches, there are none that are as comprehensively integrated with the Google ecosystem as the Pixel Watch 2.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Black Friday cheap! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. This ties its Black Friday price.

Price check: $349 @ Walmart | $329 @ Best Buy