HP Chromebook just crashed to $79 in Black Friday deal — buy or skip?

Black Friday deals are already underway on all sorts of electronics as retailers try to outdo each other. And we’ve found a Chromebook deal that might be too hard to resist.

Right now, Walmart is selling an HP Chromebook for $79 (opens in new tab). This laptop is normally $98, which means you’ll save nearly $20. Chromebooks may not be as exciting as the best laptops, but they’re ideal for budget-minded consumers and those in education seeking the best Chromebooks for students.

This HP Chromebook features an 11.3-inch HD display, AMD A4 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It may not have the most exciting specs but its hard to argue against its $79 price.

Since this is a Chromebook, it’s far from a powerhouse laptop. However, it’s still a capable machine. It packs an 11.3-inch HD display, an AMD A4 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. As you’d expect from a Chromebook, it's powered by the reliable and easy-to-navigate Chrome OS.

The 11.3-inch display will likely be too small for most users, which is why this Chromebook is likely best for younger kids.

On a regular laptop, 32GB of storage wouldn't be enough. However, it's decently sufficient on a Chromebook since you'll mostly use Google online services like Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and so forth. This also means you'll want to use this (or any) Chromebook in a place with a reliable internet connection to get the most out of it.

Given its modest specs, this HP Chromebook isn’t for those who want to perform processor-heavy tasks such as video editing. And it’s certainly not an ideal pick if you want to play the best PC games. But if you’re looking for a machine that’s good for basic everyday tasks and schoolwork, then this Chromebook is an extremely affordable option.

