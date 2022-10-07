Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 from $99 — here's how

If you're looking for one of the best phones on the market, turn your attention towards the Samsung Galaxy S22. It's an affordable flagship phone that has all the features you could want, without the price tag of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Not only that, but the phone is $100 cheaper than usual right now.

For a limited time, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 for $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab). If you have an old phone to trade-in, you could get an even better deal. You can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 from $99 with trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab), so make sure to check out the rates you could get for an upgrade. (Plus, check out our Samsung promo codes for more ways to save).

(opens in new tab) Unlocked Galaxy S22 (256GB): $799 $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The S22 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 40MP (f/2.2) front camera and three rear lenses that include a 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and a 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens. In our Galaxy S22 review (opens in new tab), we called it a solid step ahead for Samsung, with noticeable improvements to the display and the camera.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22: from $99 w/ trade-in @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

If you have a phone to trade-in, you can get up to $700 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 at Samsung. A flagship phone for $99 is almost impossible to beat.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is the least expensive member of the S22 family, but the value you get for your money is excellent. With a bright 6.1-inch display, strong low-light photography, and great performance, you couldn't ask for more out of a phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, the same chip found in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. That's great, as you still get the premium performance of the Snapdragon 8 chip without shelling out any extra cash. Although it wasn't as speedy as the iPhone 14, the Samsung Galaxy S22 easily handled everything we threw at it, including browsing, streaming, and rendering video clips.

The main downside of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its battery life. The Samsung Galaxy S22 lasted 7 hours and 51 minutes in our tests, which is a little disappointing for a phone at this price point. At least the phone gets to 60% charge in 30 minutes, so a quick charge during your lunch break should be enough to get you through the day if you use your phone a lot.

If you're still on the hunt for your perfect phone, our list of the best phones and our cell phone deals coverage are here to help.