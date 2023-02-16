Get $400 off the best mattress for back pain in this top Presidents' Day deal

If you're looking for a luxurious yet supportive mattress that doesn't cost the earth, we have the perfect deal for you: with our exclusive link, you can get $400 off the Saatva Classic (opens in new tab). This bed sits right at the top of our best mattress guide for a reason: it's super high quality, will suit any sleep style, and can be customized to your exact preferences and support needs. It also comes with a seal of approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations, making it a great choice for anyone suffering from back pain. And if it doesn't sound quite right for you, that deal is valid across the brand's entire mattress range.

You might notice that this isn't being advertised as a Presidents' Day mattress sale, and if you don't go to Saatva via the link above, you'll get to the brand's general sale. That'll net you $300 - $350 off your new Classic, which is good, but it's not as good as our special offer. That price-drop will kick in on purchases of $1,000 and up, which means only the Twin size won't qualify (that one's not included in Saatva's general sale either).

You'll find the full low-down in our Saatva Classic review, but the short version is that this handcrafted innerspring hybrid mattress delivers hotel-standard luxury for a lower cost than many of its competitors. We also rank it amongst the best mattresses for back pain, mainly due to the addition of so-called lumbar zone technology, which bolsters the middle third of the mattress to support your lower back and keep your spine healthily aligned.

You can also customize it to your sleep style, body type and support preference. There are three firmness levels to choose from: Luxury Firm (a great choice for most people), Plush Soft (consider if you're a lighter person or side sleepers) or Firm (consider if you're a heavier person or a back- or stomach-sleeper). You can also choose from two different depths.

Saatva Classic mattress: Full was $1,895 now $1,495 at Saatva

We love the Saatva Classic, but it might not be exactly what you're looking for. At Saatva you'll find a range of other models that offer slightly different things. For example, memory foam fans can choose between the Loom & Leaf (our Loom & Leaf review will fill you in on exactly what to expect there) or Saatva premium memory foam hybrid. If you're interested in a latex mattress, check out the Saatva Latex Hybrid (made from natural latex and recycled coils, and designed to deliver excellent temperature regulation so you don't overheat at night) or for bigger bodies, there's the Saatva HD.

Our promo link is valid across any of Saatva's selection of mattresses, so long as you spend $1,000 or more.

A welcome perk is that white glove delivery is included in the price of a Saatva mattress, so the delivery team will set up the mattress in your room for you (it arrives flat), and take all the packaging away too. You have a lifetime warranty and a full year to trial your purchase, although do be aware that there's a $99 returns processing fee if the mattress doesn't suit you. Missed this offer? Check our Saatva mattress sales page for the best current deal.