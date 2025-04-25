Sleep Number's Memorial Day sale has arrived early — and there's already 30% off the i8 smart bed
Our best value smart bed just got even cheaper — save up to $1,790 on Sleep Number i8 smart bed
Sleep Number is on the pulse with its Memorial Day sale this year, rolling out mega deals while its competitors are still pressing snooze. You can now save 30% on the i8 smart bed at Sleep Number, translating to a saving of up $1,790 — aka the biggest saving at the leading sleep tech brand right now.
Complete with sophisticated sleep tracking and adjustable firmness at an unbeatable price, the i8 smart bed is our top-rated smart bed when it comes to value. Specifically, it's the best mattress for anyone wanting to learn more about their sleep health and customize their sleep set up.
This early access Memorial Day mattress sale is among the first we've seen this year but Sleep Number tends to shift its biggest discount around the smart bed suite. We suspect the deal won't last until late May, so if the i8 is the smart bed you've got your eye on, snap it up now.
Sleep Number i8 smart bed (queen): was $3,999 now $2,799.30 at Sleep Number
The Sleep Number i8 smart bed is a foam mattress laced with sleep tracking sensors and adjustable air chambers. This allows you to adjust the feel of the mattress to suit your comfort preferences and sleep needs. Once you've drifted off, the bed takes over, altering the firmness as you move to ensure you remain supported throughout the night. And with the compatible app, in the morning you can learn more about how well you slept. With 30% off you can bag a twin i8 from $2,379.30 (was $1,019.70) and level up your smart bed with Sleep Number FlexFit smart base from $1,299. We rarely see deals bigger than this as Sleep Number, so we suggest you shop now rather than waiting for the Memorial Day sales. The i8 comes with a 100-night trial and 15-year warranty.
User score: ★★★★½ (36,870+ reviews)
On a tighter budget?
Sleep Number c2 smart bed (queen): was $1,299 now $1,169.10 at Sleep Number
Sleep Number's mattress line-up includes great value high-tech beds, and the classic series is where this value really pops. You simply won't find a cheaper sleep-tracking mattress of this quality elsewhere. There's 10% off all sizes of this smart mattress now, cutting a queen to $1,169.10 from $1,299. The biggest discount currently is $220 off, which isn't the largest we've seen, but is still a sweet saving considering the tech that's packed in this bed.
User score: ★★★★½ (24,450+ reviews)
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.