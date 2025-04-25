Sleep Number's Memorial Day sale has arrived early — and there's already 30% off the i8 smart bed

Sleep Number is on the pulse with its Memorial Day sale this year, rolling out mega deals while its competitors are still pressing snooze. You can now save 30% on the i8 smart bed at Sleep Number, translating to a saving of up $1,790 — aka the biggest saving at the leading sleep tech brand right now.

Complete with sophisticated sleep tracking and adjustable firmness at an unbeatable price, the i8 smart bed is our top-rated smart bed when it comes to value. Specifically, it's the best mattress for anyone wanting to learn more about their sleep health and customize their sleep set up.

This early access Memorial Day mattress sale is among the first we've seen this year but Sleep Number tends to shift its biggest discount around the smart bed suite. We suspect the deal won't last until late May, so if the i8 is the smart bed you've got your eye on, snap it up now.

Sleep Number i8 smart bed (queen): was $3,999 now $2,799.30 at Sleep Number

The Sleep Number i8 smart bed is a foam mattress laced with sleep tracking sensors and adjustable air chambers. This allows you to adjust the feel of the mattress to suit your comfort preferences and sleep needs. Once you've drifted off, the bed takes over, altering the firmness as you move to ensure you remain supported throughout the night. And with the compatible app, in the morning you can learn more about how well you slept. With 30% off you can bag a twin i8 from $2,379.30 (was $1,019.70) and level up your smart bed with Sleep Number FlexFit smart base from $1,299. We rarely see deals bigger than this as Sleep Number, so we suggest you shop now rather than waiting for the Memorial Day sales. The i8 comes with a 100-night trial and 15-year warranty.



User score: ★★★★½ (36,870+ reviews)

On a tighter budget?