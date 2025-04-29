Massive grill sale live from Weber, Traeger and Blackstone — 17 deals I’d shop from $99

Sunny days and warm weather are back in action — which means barbecue season has officially begun! If you're ready to get grilling, you need a grill that can live up to the challenge. Fortunately, we did some digging and discovered that a few of our favorite grills are sporting major discounts.

Sure, the best grills can set you back a few hundred (or thousand) dollars — but fortunately, outdoor retailers everywhere are gearing up for the season with epic sales. We're seeing unbeatable deals starting at $99 from popular brands like Weber, Trager, Blackstone and Ninja.

Purchasing a grill can be a big investment, but you can feel confident that the grills, griddles and smokers listed below will get the job done right. Keep scrolling to check out my 17 favorite sales and deals to prepare you for spring (and beyond).

Best Grill Deals

Home Depot grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

Lowe's grill sale: deals from $99 @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 30% off a range of outdoor grills, griddles, smokers and more.

Blackstone Adventure Ready Propane Griddle: was $147 now $124 at Walmart Satisfy your hunger with this tabletop propane griddle that you can use on the go just as easily as you do in your backyard. It also comes with a matching hardcover to help keep your griddle clean in between uses.

Char-Broil American Gourmet Classic: was $179 now $151 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget grill, this American Gourmet grill from Char-Broil is a top pick. From a trusted grill brand with two burners and a 20,000 BTU rating, it has room to grill 8 burgers or 2 steaks with its 280-square-inch grate.

Cuisinart COS-330 Vertical Electric Smoker: was $249 now $163 at Amazon This 30-inch electric smoker is perfect for both casual and first-time smokers, thanks to 528 square inches of cooking space, three chrome-coated racks, and a cooking range of 100°F to 400°F. The built-in thermometer is easy to read at a glance, and the smoker’s vertical footprint is perfect for smaller outdoor spaces.

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $199 at Target Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less that five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire and a dual thermometer allows you to know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

Nexgrill Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $249 now $206 at The Home Depot This pizza oven features adjustable heat control to reach temps up to 900°F in just 20 minutes. The portable pizza oven runs on propane but you can fill up the integrated smoker box with your favorite pellets or wood chips to give your pizza that authentic wood-fired flavor.

Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: was $232 now $219 at Amazon Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal.

Ninja Outdoor Electric Grill & Smoker: was $369 now $273 at Amazon If you want a grill that can do it all, this all in one grill and smoker is a fantastic choice from Ninja. It features a built-in thermometer and is weather-resistant. It's the perfect option if you don't have the space for a standing grill.

Char-Griller AKORN Kamado Charcoal Grill and Smoker: was $329 now $297 at Amazon Ideal for high-heat grilling, low-and-slow cooking, and every cuisine in between, this Kamado-style charcoal grill boasts a 447-square inch cooking area that can hold up to a whopping 27 burgers at once. Triple-wall insulation, cast iron grates, a bottom storage shelf, and foldable side shelves round out the feature set. If you're but a beginner to the backyard BBQ scene, this grill/smoker combo is a good place to start.

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $399 now $299 at Amazon If you’re a fan of cooking outdoors, this is the deal for you. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. The capacity can hold a 12 lb turkey or a 12-inch pizza, which is generous enough.

Blackstone 2210 4-Burner liquid Propane Outdoor Griddle: was $399 now $343 at Amazon This classic 36-inch griddle is perfect for use on your patio. You can also easily collapse the legs and take it to the tailgate. It has four heat zones, 769 square inches of cooking space, and electric ignition. What's more, it has plenty of extra features to make cooking outside a breeze, with pull-out shelves, hooks for utensils and an all-essential bottle opener.

Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill: was $610 now $499 at Amazon If you like the idea of having a covered storage area for your propane tank, the E-210 is a great option. It offers 450 square inches of cooking space total, with 360 inches of this sitting on the main cooking grid, a good amount of space for a two-burner grill.