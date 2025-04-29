Meta takes on ChatGPT with new standalone AI app — here's what makes it different

Meta Platforms has introduced its first standalone AI application, Meta AI, aiming to position itself alongside its biggest competitors like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

The announcement was made at Meta's inaugural LlamaCon developer conference, highlighting the company's strategic shift towards expanding its presence in the evolving AI landscape.

Meta AI app: A chatbot with a social twist

Powered by Meta's latest large language model (LLM), Llama 4, the Meta AI app is designed to deliver accurate and context-aware responses. A distinguishing feature of this app is its integration with Meta's suite of social platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

Unlike other chatbots that operate independently, Meta AI hopes to stand out with advanced AI functionalities combined with the social interactions already familiar to its user base.

One notable feature is the "Discover" feed, which enables users to view and engage with AI-generated content shared by their connections across Meta's platforms. This approach leverages Meta's existing social infrastructure to provide a more interconnected AI experience.

Voice interaction and personalization

Beyond text-based interactions, Meta AI introduces a voice interaction system supporting full-duplex communication. This means, you can both speak and listen to the AI simultaneously without waiting, allowing for more natural conversational exchanges.



The app also emphasizes personalization. With user consent, data from users' Facebook and Instagram profiles will be used to help the AI remember user preferences, then tailor responses based on individual interests, social connections, and past interactions.

For example, when seeking restaurant recommendations, the AI might consider a user's dining history or friends' check-ins. While this level of contextual awareness enhances user experience, it also brings forth discussions about data privacy and usage, which Meta acknowledges and addresses through its privacy policies.

Meta's AI availability

The Meta AI app is now available on iOS and Android in select markets, with broader rollout planned in the coming months. It is currently free. But, like popular chatbots, we can only assume that a potential premium subscription option is coming in the future.



By introducing a socially integrated AI assistant, Meta is taking a distinct approach that could set it apart from other players. Whether this strategy will successfully attract and retain users remains to be seen as the company navigates an increasingly competitive AI landscape.