Better sleep doesn't have to come at a steep price, something I discovered first-hand when I tested the budget-friendly Siena Mattress. And with a queen Siena Memory Foam Mattress now only $289 at Amazon, sleep comfort just got cheaper.

My job involves shopping the sleep sales and I've found five queen mattresses under $500 to browse today. These won't deliver the build quality and durability we expect from the best mattresses we've tested, but you should get value for money and a good night's sleep.

If you have a bigger budget, I recommend waiting for the Memorial Day mattress sales, when I expect price drops from many top mattress brands.

But if you want a new mattress now (or you're planning ahead to the long weekend — these deals are great for guest rooms) these are my five favorite budget-friendly queen mattress deals to shop now.

2. Sleepy's Snug 8" Firm Memory Foam Mattress (queen): was $899.99 now $249.77 at Mattress Firm

Memorial Day is a major bed sale event but there are many reasons you might need a mattress before then — for example, if you want to kit out your guest room before the long weekend. At eight inches tall the Sleepy's Snug mattress is comfortably supportive for most adult bodies and at just $249.77 for a queen, it's kind to your wallet. And it comes with a 120-night trial, to test it out at home. User score: ★★★★ (2,000+ reviews)

3. Sleep Innovations 10" Carson Hybrid Mattress (queen): was $299 now $268 at Walmart

Reviews indicate the Sleep Innovations Carson mattress excels at support, with a firm feel for back sleepers (side sleepers may want to upgrade to the 12", for more cushioning at the shoulders.) And with a cover made from recycled fiber, it's better for the planet — April is Earth Month, after all. Budget-friendly at full price, a queen is just $268 in the sale but be aware that while there's a 10-year warranty there doesn't appear to be a sleep trial. User score: ★★★★½ (50+ reviews)

4. Brooklyn Bedding 12" Firm Quilted Top Hybrid Mattress (queen): was $899 now $399 at Wayfair

Our sleep experts have been hands-on with several of Brooklyn Bedding's budget-friendly beds and they rate among the best mattresses in a box we've tested. We predict the Brooklyn Bedding Quilted Hybrid will deliver similar value for money comfort. Reviews suggest it's not as firm as expected, so we think this mattress will be best suited to side and back sleepers. At just $399 for a queen, it's also a good choice for a guest room. Wayfair's Way Day sale is live this weekend, so if you're after a cheaper mattress, this is a good place to browse. User score: ★★★★½ (4,000+ reviews)