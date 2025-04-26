Better sleep for less — 5 queen mattress deals under $500 you can shop right now
I've scoured the sales at Amazon, Wayfair and more to find the best of this weekend's mattress sales
Better sleep doesn't have to come at a steep price, something I discovered first-hand when I tested the budget-friendly Siena Mattress. And with a queen Siena Memory Foam Mattress now only $289 at Amazon, sleep comfort just got cheaper.
My job involves shopping the sleep sales and I've found five queen mattresses under $500 to browse today. These won't deliver the build quality and durability we expect from the best mattresses we've tested, but you should get value for money and a good night's sleep.
If you have a bigger budget, I recommend waiting for the Memorial Day mattress sales, when I expect price drops from many top mattress brands.
But if you want a new mattress now (or you're planning ahead to the long weekend — these deals are great for guest rooms) these are my five favorite budget-friendly queen mattress deals to shop now.
1. Siena Memory Foam Mattress (queen): was $349 now $289 at Amazon
The best cheap mattress we've tested, the Siena has a simple two-layer design but provides ample support. I got hands-on with the mattress during our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review process and found it comfortable for back and front sleeping. The current deal reduces a queen to just $289 — we normally see it sold for $349 in the Siena mattress sales, so this is an impressive price drop. If you've been looking for a mattress that's both affordable and reliable, this is my top pick. And it comes with a 180-night trial and lifetime warranty, better benefits than most budget beds.
2. Sleepy's Snug 8" Firm Memory Foam Mattress (queen): was $899.99 now $249.77 at Mattress Firm
Memorial Day is a major bed sale event but there are many reasons you might need a mattress before then — for example, if you want to kit out your guest room before the long weekend. At eight inches tall the Sleepy's Snug mattress is comfortably supportive for most adult bodies and at just $249.77 for a queen, it's kind to your wallet. And it comes with a 120-night trial, to test it out at home.
User score: ★★★★ (2,000+ reviews)
3. Sleep Innovations 10" Carson Hybrid Mattress (queen): was $299 now $268 at Walmart
Reviews indicate the Sleep Innovations Carson mattress excels at support, with a firm feel for back sleepers (side sleepers may want to upgrade to the 12", for more cushioning at the shoulders.) And with a cover made from recycled fiber, it's better for the planet — April is Earth Month, after all. Budget-friendly at full price, a queen is just $268 in the sale but be aware that while there's a 10-year warranty there doesn't appear to be a sleep trial.
User score: ★★★★½ (50+ reviews)
4. Brooklyn Bedding 12" Firm Quilted Top Hybrid Mattress (queen): was $899 now $399 at Wayfair
Our sleep experts have been hands-on with several of Brooklyn Bedding's budget-friendly beds and they rate among the best mattresses in a box we've tested. We predict the Brooklyn Bedding Quilted Hybrid will deliver similar value for money comfort. Reviews suggest it's not as firm as expected, so we think this mattress will be best suited to side and back sleepers. At just $399 for a queen, it's also a good choice for a guest room. Wayfair's Way Day sale is live this weekend, so if you're after a cheaper mattress, this is a good place to browse.
User score: ★★★★½ (4,000+ reviews)
5. Sealy Dreamlife 10" Foam Mattress (queen): was $499 now $424.15 at Amazon
The best memory foam mattresses use dense foams to cushion the joints, making them an excellent choice for side sleepers. From legacy sleep brand Sealy, the Dreamlife promises similar squishy comfort; it's likely to suit side sleepers. This Amazon mattress deal is the lowest price we've seen on a queen size Sealy and although it's been running for a couple of weeks, we're not sure how much longer the saving will last. A 10-year warranty is included but there doesn't appear to be a sleep trial.
User score: ★★★★½ (3,300+ reviews)
