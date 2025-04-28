Summer is fast approaching, signalling the arrival of hot, sweaty and restless nights for those of us prone to overheating. A decent cooling mattress is an excellent weapon in the battle against hot and stuffy nights, but I've found something else that keeps me cool (for now) and costs a fraction of the price.



Enter the humble cooling mattress protector. All of the best mattress protectors are designed to safeguard your bed from dust, grime and common allergens. However, I thought that a cooling mattress protector was simply a nice feature to have. I was wrong.



A cooling mattress protector forms a barrier against all the spills, accidents and allergens that threaten to ruin your mattress, but delivers comfy rest thanks to the addition of breathable materials. Since testing a cooling mattress protector earlier this year, I now find myself reaching for it no matter the weather. Don't think you need a cooling mattress protector? Read this first...

What is a cooling mattress protector?

A cooling mattress protector is one which shields your bed from spills, stains and dust mites while also regulating temperatures as you sleep. Unlike regular protectors, these are made with special materials that either feel cool-to-touch or are naturally breathable and moisture-wicking.

Similar to cooling bedding, mattress protectors use fabrics like Tencel-Lyocell, bamboo and organic cotton which are known to disperse away heat and keep you fresh throughout the night.

Very hot sleepers can opt for specific mattress protectors with additional cooling tech like phase change material (PCM's) or GlacioTex, which can create a cool-to-touch sleep surface, effectively preventing overheating.

Sijo Airyweight Eucalyptus Mattress Protector: from $60 from $51 at Sijo

The Sijo Airyweight is an all-rounder cooling mattress protector made from breathable Tencel-Lyocell (derived from Eucalyptus). It is, therefore, moisture wicking and hypoallergenic and comes with double TPU backing making it 100% waterproof. You can now find it at 15% off which drops the MSRP of a twin from $60 to $51 while a queen is currently priced at $68 (was $80). Extra benefits only include a 60-day return policy.

With the cooling mattress protector, I barely moved all night

I used the Sijo Airyweight Eucalyptus mattress protector for a few weeks earlier this year. Since I'm not a hot sleeper by nature and don't overheat unless the heater is left on all night or I'm struggling to sleep with fever, I didn't think I needed a specialist cooling protector or bedding.

The Airyweight, however, provided just enough cooling to give me a solid eight hours' sleep. The testing period ended weeks ago, and yet I'm still sleeping on it — that's how good it is. In contrast to what I thought about cooling bedding, the Airyweight isn't ice-cold to touch but rather boasts subtle breathability and freshness. That's thanks to the inclusion of plant-derived Tencel-Lyocell, which translates to cooler sleep.

What I like about the Airyweight is that it did not feel freezing during the colder months. When my housemate insisted on sleeping with the heating on during the winter and my room began to get stuffy at night, I gave the cooling mattress protector a go. It didn't leave me cold (if only), but helped provide a neutral sleeping temperature.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Benefits of using a cooling mattress protector

1. Keeps you cool and comfortable all night long

Gone are the days that you should toss and turn in bed to land the sweet spot to drift into a peaceful slumber. With a cooling mattress protector, you don't have to shift to find the cool side of the bed.

The breathable materials will transfer any heat on the surface and wick away moisture so that you can sleep fresh throughout the night without worrying about overheating or nightsweats. You can use these all-year round as the softness of the top fabric provides an extra layer of comfort to your bed while promoting better airflow.

2. Reduces nighttime waking and promotes sleeping through the night

If you're someone who tends to wake up during the night due to a change in temperature or the slightest disruption, getting a noiseless cooling mattress protector could save your sleep.

Based on the type of cooling mattress protector you choose (especially those made from organic materials), it can provide you a breathable sleeping surface, thereby reducing the chances of waking during the night due to overheating or sweating.

Plus, unlike those made from cheap plastic or rubber, cooling mattress protectors with double TPU backing like the Sijo Airyweight can be absolutely noiseless beneath you. Less rustling leads to fewer nighttime wakings and more restful sleep.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. It offsets my heat-trapping memory foam bed

The best memory foam mattresses deliver the ultimate cushioning and contouring, especially for side sleepers. However, some all-foam beds can retain a bit of heat, which can prove to be uncomfortable for some sleepers.

Investing in a cooling mattress protector can help prevent that build up of heat reaching you, instead transferring away the heat on the surface. Even if you've invested in one of the best cooling mattresses of the year, a cooling mattress protector can work in tandem with your bed, helping to keep your mattress protected and you comfortably cool.

4. Provides complete protection for your bed

A cooling mattress protector while promoting better airflow does not compromise on its primary function: safeguarding your bed. Most cooling mattress protectors, including the Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling one, are designed to be hypoallergenic and fully waterproof or resistant.

This keeps your bed free from accidental spills, stains, dirt and common allergens which can otherwise ruin your mattress and impact your sleep quality. The elastic-skirted design in such protectors helps you cover up the mattress entirely without letting the microscopic dust mites enter your bed and wreak havoc to your sleep.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tips to choose the ideal cooling mattress protector for your sleep