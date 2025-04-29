Purple announces key changes to its Rejuvenate mattress range — here’s what to expect

Purple is a mattress brand renowned for their exceptional comfort, and they've just announced the launch of their updated Rejuvenate range of luxury mattresses. The updated range is made up of a suite of premium beds, designed to offer superior comfort and contouring support.

Purple already has some of America's most comfortable mattresses in a box to its name. The new range include four variants: the Rejuvenate (from $4,495), the Rejuvenate Plus (from $5,495), the Rejuvenate Premier (from $6,995) and the Rejuvenate Ultimate (from $7,999). The major highlight of the upgraded range is the addition of their patented DreamLayer technology, which offers immediate relief to your pressure points.

The brand has also moved their signature GelFlex Grid Layer to the top of the Rejuvenate mattresses, which has been designed for better back support and enhanced breathability. Let's take a closer look:

What is the new Purple DreamLayer?

(Image credit: Purple)

The Rejuvenate collection includes Purple's brand new DreamLayer technology, which is a combination of their MicroGrid and MicroAir Foam for improved cushioning and support.

"We’re reinventing luxury sleep with modern design and technology — replacing the traditional ‘pillow top’ beds of yesterday," says Jeff Hutchings, Chief Innovation Officer at Purple.

Like our best mattress of the year, this patented top layer with anti-microbial finish will deliver immediate comfort and reliable temperature control, giving an elevated sleep feel and deep pressure relief. According to the brand, this improvement on comfort can potentially help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

“With our Rejuvenate collection, we’ve harnessed our most advanced sleep technologies and created a mattress that delivers both luxurious comfort and next-level performance," he added.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other changes coming to the Purple Rejuvenate mattresses

You can expect the new five-layered Rejuvenate mattresses to deeply cradle your body while maintaining overall support and alignment, thanks to the cross-stacked GelFlex Grids now moving further up to the surface.

This means that not only will it relieve aches and pains, but will also provide targeted support for areas that require it, such as your shoulders and lower back, which is a feature comparable to the best mattresses for back pain.



The Purple mattress has already earned a spot in our guide to the best cooling mattresses. However, the brand claims that the multiple layers of GelFlex Grid will also effectively dissipate any heat 10 times better than foam, due to its open and geometric design which promotes air circulation for a cooler night's sleep.

This is followed by a 2" Slow Recovery Foam and an 8" coil layer which maximizes the full-body support and stability of the mattress, giving you a sleep experience mimicking luxury hotel beds.

Who are Purple Rejuvenate mattresses aimed at?

While the brand makes some of the best memory foam mattresses to buy online, Purple say the new Rejuvenate range boasts superior comfort, support and pressure relief, making it suitable for sleeping styles and body types. However, side sleepers and back sleepers in particular will appreciate the enhanced pressure relief and targeted full-body support (stomach sleepers may need something a little firmer.)

Based on Purple own testing data, the Rejuvenate mattresses see a 71-91% reduction in pressure buildup, making it a great choice for those looking for the combination of sink in support and healthy spinal alignment.

Plus, unlike some memory foam mattresses that can sleep hot, the new multi-layered GelFlex Grid combined with the open coils should make the Rejuvenate range a good choice for those who sleep hot, thanks to its enhanced breathability.

(Image credit: Purple)

How much do the new Purple Rejuvenate mattresses cost?

Befitting their premium construction, the updated Rejuvenate range comes with a hefty price tag. Here are the details for each in the line:

The Rejuvenate starts from $4,495 for a twin XL ($5,495 for a queen)

The Rejuvenate Plus starts from $5,495 for a twin XL ($6,495 for a queen)

The Rejuvenate Premier starts from $6,499 for a twin XL ($6,999 for a queen)

The Rejuvenate Ultimate starts from $7,999

If you want to buy the Rejuvenate range at the best possible price, it's worth bookmarking our monthly mattress sales where we track the latest deals from our favorite brands. Purple deals can be unpredictable but we do occasionally see discounts reach around 15% off. We have previously seen a queen Purple Rejuvenate mattress drop by $750 during major holiday sales, suggesting we might see the same discount on the new lineup in May's Memorial Day mattress sales.