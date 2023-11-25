GameStop Cyber Monday deals — save on PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and more

GameStop's Cyber Monday deals are here now, and the specialty gaming retailer is slashing prices on heaps of gaming tech. Whether you're eyeing up deals for PS5, Nintendo Switch or Xbox Series X items, GameStop has discounts on consoles, games, accessories and more.

While there are lots of discounts at GameStop, our favorite is this PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle for $499 (that’s a $60 discount). We also love this Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle for $349 (a $67 discount).



If you've been eyeing up discounted games to add to your collection, plenty of must-play games are up to 50% off . There's also an awesome buy 2 get 1 free sale on pre-owned games across all platforms for GameStop Pro members.

So, whether you're looking for new hardware or to finally grab that game you've wanted for a while, you won't want to miss the GameStop Cyber Monday deals. Here I’m rounding up my favorite picks across PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox. These are the GameStop Cyber Monday deals to buy now.

Best GameStop Cyber Monday deals right now

Console deals

PS5: was $499 now $449 @ GameStop

The original PS5 model is still available, and while it's larger in size than the new PS5 Slim version, this launch unit offers the same impressive internal components underneath its plastic casing. It's Sony's flagship gaming console and offers a next-gen experience across a library of must-play games. It's currently on sale for $449 at GameStop which is a $50 saving off its list price.

PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle: $499 @ GameStop

The PS5 Slim is a slightly tweaked version of the best-selling console that is 30% slimmer and sports a larger 1TB SSD. This new bundle includes the console with a disc drive and a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for $499. That's a $69 saving compared to buying both items separately. If you'd rather the original model PS5 console, it's also on sale with Spider-Man 2 for $499.

Nintendo Switch OLED (Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle): $349 @ GameStop

If you've got your heart set on a Nintendo Switch OLED for the holiday season, this bundle also throws in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch online to play it competitively. Just try to remember to take it easy on the newbies, would you?

Nintendo Switch (Mario Kart 8 Bundle): $299 @ GameStop

For $299, this Mario Kart 8 Bundle comes with a standard Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership. That's the same price as the console normally costs on its own. Break it around the holidays if you think your relationships can survive a Blue Shell or two.

Price check: $299 @ Amazon

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle: was $499 now $449 @ GameStop

The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. The Xbox Series X packs 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. With this bundle, you'll also get a digital copy of the critically acclaimed dungeon-crawler Diablo IV.

Price check: $449 @ Best Buy

Xbox Series S Game Pass bundle: was $299 now $249 @ GameStop

The more affordable next-gen Xbox Series S is now even better value at GameStop. This console is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. There's no disc drive on this console, as it's designed exclusively for digital games. Note: This bundle includes 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate which includes titles like Starfall and Forza Motorsport.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): was $399 now $249 @ GameStop

Lowest price! GameStop is offering the Meta Quest 2 with a $50 discount dropping to just $249, which is the cheapest this best-selling VR headset has ever been. In our Meta Quest 2 review, we said the headset has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio. It's no surprise that we rank it as one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to this day. It's no longer the flagship but it's still an excellent device.

Price check: $249 @ Best Buy | $249 @ Amazon

Game deals

PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X games (pre-owned): buy 2 get 1 free @ GameStop

For Cyber Monday, GameStop is running an epic buy 2 get 1 free promotion across its entire range of pre-owned games. This includes PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X titles, and you can mix and match across platforms. New releases like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder are also part of this epic deal.

God of War Ragnarok: was $69 now $39 @ GameStop

This modern classic takes you on a mythical quest for answers and allies before the end of days arrives. A bestseller on the PlayStation 5 and a must-play from GameStop, the game gives you the chance to vanquish Norse gods and monsters with fluid, expressive combat. Venture through nine realms towards the prophesied battle to bring about Ragnarok. With $30 off the normal price, there is no better time to face the end times.

Hogwarts Legacy: was $69 now $39 @ GameStop

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. You'll also have to battle dark wizards, scheming goblins and monstrous spiders, before deciding the fate of the entire wizarding world.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed in 2023.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was $69 now $29 @ GameStop

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old.

Lies of P: was $59 now $44 @ GameStop

Inspired by games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, Lies of P is a new entry in the Soulslike genre that challenges players to explore its nightmarish world and vanquish horrifying enemies. Master fast-paced combat, and craft your perfect loadout, as you delve deeper into the sinister world of Krat as a powerful puppet come to life. Just don't expect to overcome the game's many brutal bosses without a few defeats along the way

Spider-Man Miles Morales (Ultimate Edition): was $69 now $39 @ GameStop

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales is a spin-off from 2018's Spider-Man on PS4 and follows teenage Miles Morales as he looks to prove his superhero credentials by taking on a dangerous new enemy that is threatening to destroy New York. This Ultimate Edition also includes a copy of Spider-Man Remastered. It's the perfect web-slinging package to enjoy before playing Spider-Man 2.

Mortal Kombat 1: was $69 now $49 @ GameStop

Pitched as a semi-reboot of the Mortal Kombat timeline, this new spin on the popular fighting series includes new and familiar faces and all the brutal fatalities you'd expect from Mortal Kombat. It offers thrilling online play paired with a richly cinematic single-player campaign that reshapes the Mortal Kombat universe. This is also the ideal starting point for newcomers to the MK series.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ GameStop

The best Nintendo Switch game for many players, even after all these years, and it's now just $39 at GameStop. Step into the boots of Link, because Hyrule needs saving once again. Ganon has done untold damage, and it's up to you to explore the open world and end the threat once and for all. Buy it now and by the time you're done its sequel Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom might be on sale.

Pokémon Shining Pearl: was $59 now $29 @ GameStop

If you want a more traditional Pokémon game, then this remake of Pokémon Pearl is the one to go for. You know the story, you start your quest in a quaint little village, acquire a starter Pokémon and battle your way up to becoming league champion. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond is also on sale for the same price.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $39 @ GameStop

Embark on a globe-trotting adventure with Mario and his new pal Cappy. Explore new worlds and collect Moons to power up your airship. You'll also need to master a whole new set of platforming moves and unlock dozens of outfits to dress up Mario for his surroundings. Released in 2017, Mario Odyssey remains one of the best Nintendo Switch games ever made.

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze: was $59 now $29 @ GameStop

Swing into action with this latest Donkey Kong game for the Nintendo Switch. Barell-blast your way through islands packed with platforming perfection. Arctic invaders turned Donkey Kong Island into a frozen fortress and it's up to our simian superstar to save the day. Play as Donkey Kong and team up with team up with Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, and Cranky Kong. Currently $30 off the normal price at GameStop.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga: was $39 now $17 @ GameStop

The whole galaxy is yours to explore in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Experience your favorite moments from across all nine Star Wars chapters in adorable LEGO brick form, and unlock more than 300 playable characters. This is also an excellent pick for co-op play sessions and is especially well-suited for younger players taking their first steps into the world of gaming.

Starfield: was $69 now $59 @ GameStop

Starfield is the first new universe from Bethesda Game Studios, the creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, for 25 years. This epic sci-fi RPG lets you live out your own adventure among the stars as you taken on quests across more than 1,000 planets. With nearly-limitless choice, you can become the heroic savor of the universe or a mercenary who is out for themselves. This content-rich RPG is now at its lowest price in GameStop's Cyber Monday 2023 sale.

Madden NFL 24: was $69 now $29 @ GameStop

The latest entry in EA Sports' long-running football simulator is currently on sale in GameStop's Cyber Monday sale. Madden NFL 24 is the most comprehensive digital recreation of the sport to date offering increased control and realism as well as a suite of new modes. Lead your team to victory and compete with the world online.

Halo Infinite: was $59 now $24 @ GameStop

Step back into the boots of the iconic Spartan solider Master Chief in Halo Infinite, the most ambitious game in the popular FPS franchise to date. This latest entry includes a redesigned single-player campaign with larger levels and rich cinematic storytelling, as well as a constantly-updated multiplayer suite that will have you hooked for months at a time. Halo Infinite is a marvel.

EA Sports FC 24: was $69 now $34 @GameStop

The most popular soccer simulator on the planet returns under a new name as the FIFA franchise becomes EA Sports FC 24. Utilizing a new animation system, FC 24 offers a more realistic version of the beautiful game than ever. Plus, it packs all the modes you'd expect including offline career mode and the persistently popular Ultimate Team online mode.

Accessory deals

PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $49 @ GameStop

The PS5 DualSense just got its biggest discount of the Cyber Monday shopping season as GameStop drops the controller down to $49. That's a 30% discount. This deal is on (nearly) every single colorway including the Galactic Purple and Gray Camouflage models. The freshly released Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue are also on sale.

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $64 now $49 @ GameStop

The official Xbox Wireless Controller in a variety of colorways has been discounted at GameStop. Deals start from $44 for a Carbon Black or Robot White pad. Want something bolder? The Pulse Red, Deep Pink, Velocity Green and Shock Blue options are $49. Limited Edition shades like the Stormcloud Vapor, Lunar Shift and Gold Shadow are also on sale for $54 (was $69).

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card: was $219 now $149 @ GameStop

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal extra if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once. In GameStop's massive Cyber Monday sale it's dropped to $149. This is a great deal if you need to boost your Xbox storage capacity.

Backbone One Xbox Edition (Lightning): was $99 now $69 @ GameStop

The Backbone One is our top pick for the best remote play controllers, and now you can get $30 off at GameStop! With great ergonomics, solid, tactile buttons and a slick app UI, this device transforms your phone into the cloud gaming/remote play machine of your dreams. This model is designed for older Apple phones with a lightning port. If you've upgraded to the latest iPhone you'll want a USB-C model on sale at Amazon.

Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel: was $399 now $299 @ GameStop

The ThrustMaster T248 Racing Wheel offers four customizable encoders, and 25 unique buttons across the wheel to give you all the control you need and make scrolling through menus a breeze. It also offers hybrid force feedback and comes with a pedal set for the ultimate racing immersion. For Cyber Monday, GameStop has sliced $100 off this essential racing accessory.