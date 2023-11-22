Free! Amazon Black Friday deal offers 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for $0

Who doesn't love a good book? Nobody, that's who. And Amazon currently has about four million of them taking up digital shelf space in its Kindle Unlimited service. If you've got one of the best Kindles then now's the time to take advantage of this fantastic Black Friday deal to build up your own library.

Right now, Amazon is offering 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free when you sign up. Following that, you'll revert to the monthly $12 subscription price. However, you can cancel at any time — just beware you'll lose any books you've downloaded.

Kindle Unlimited: Free for 3 months @ Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is a lending library consisting of over 4,000,000 books. Membership lets you browse and download titles that then sync across all devices linked to your account. Magazine subscriptions and thousands of audiobooks are also included. It's your one-stop-shop for the latest bestsellers as well as all kinds of fiction and non-fiction titles.

I use my Kindle most days for easily getting through a couple of chapters of whatever I'm reading when I'm out and about. My go-to is the Kindle Oasis, but the excellent Kindle Paperwhite (2021) is the best bet for most people. Whichever device you choose, Kindle Unlimited will sync across all of them (including the Kindle app on your phone) so you never lose your place.

Grabbing three months' of Amazon Kindle Unlimited is, effectively, saving yourself $36 of monthly fees. And, if you've got some long journeys ahead of you to see family over Thanksgiving or the festive period, jumping into a good book will help speed up the travel time. Think of it as like the Netflix for e-books.

As well as serving up magazines (and even manga - which looks great on the big screen Kindle Scribe), the service will spotlight a lot of books from independent publishers. This is great if you want to read something a little different from the mainstream charts.

Of course, this is just one of Amazon's many, many products and services. The retailer is having a gargantuan Black Friday sale this year and we've rounded up the best Amazon deals you can shop right here.