The newest Kindle Paperwhite has crashed to its lowest ever price — I'm obsessed with this Prime Day deal

However, there's only one deal I care about right now, and it's the awesome Kindle Paperwhite sale. The Kindle Paperwhite 2024 only came out last year (what gave it away?), but it's already crashed to its lowest ever price.

The Kindle Paperwhite has 16GB of storage, which doesn't sound a lot if you're used to phones or laptops, but this actually works out to around 15,000 books. Yeah. That's a lot. I'm actually so tempted by this deal... especially as you can get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free!

And the good news? Each of the three colorways is discounted and this deal is matched over in the U.K. — so our British readers can also take advantage!

Best Kindle Paperwhite deals

U.S. lowest ever price Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024: was $159 now $124 at Amazon The Kindle Paperwhite 2024 has 16GB storage (around 15k books), 12 weeks battery life, IPX8 rating (it will survive being dropped in the bath), and anti-glare screen. The 2024 Paperwhite is available in black, green, and pink, and with or without 3 months of Kindle Unlimited (for free!).

U.K. lowest ever price Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024: was £159 now £124 at Amazon Seeing as it's the same product, the specs are the same: 16GB storage (around 15k books), 12 weeks battery life, IPX8 rating (it will survive being dropped in the bath), and anti-glare screen. The 2024 Paperwhite is available in black, green, and pink, and also with or without 3 months free of Kindle Unlimited.

Which Kindle Paperwhite 2024 is for me?

We awarded the Kindle Paperwhite 2024 an enviable 4.5 stars in our review. Our reviewer Dave wrote, "If you don’t own an e-reader and are in the market, I’d 100% recommend getting the Kindle Paperwhite."

So, I'll help you choose exactly which model to get. There are a few different versions of the Kindle Paperwhite. As mentioned above, this deal is available in both the U.S. and the U.K., so readers both side of the pond can take advantage of these awesome savings.

The deal price listed above is for the ad-supported Kindle. Yes, I know. I know. You have to pay extra to get a Kindle without ads. As much as that fills me with rage, it's just the way Kindles are now, I guess.

If you get the ad-free version, it'll cost you $144 in the U.S. and £134 in the U.K.. If you are happy to spend an extra $20/£10, then get the ad-free version. However, if you're trying to save as much as possible, I would recommend getting the ad-supported version.

I wouldn't look at the ads anyway, so it just makes more sense to pay less money for the same product. I'm the kind of person who glazes over during no-skip ads on YouTube, and who just gets up and grabs a cookie during ads on Netflix. I can live with some lockscreen ads on my Kindle — I know I'm never going to buy the stuff they're advertising, anyway.

Once you've figured out if you're getting the Kindle Paperwhite with or without ads, you can then choose if you're going to get it with or without 3 months of Kindle Unlimited. Kindle Unlimited is $12/£10 a month, and it's what it says on the tin: it's unlimited books for a subscription fee. I would definitely get my Kindle Paperwhite with Kindle Unlimited.

At the rate I devour books, I'd get a free book a month if I had Kindle Unlimited. My friends are always trying to persuade me to bite the bullet and get a Kindle + Unlimited, and at this price, it's kind of rude not to.

