Hurry! Kindle bundle deals are here early this Amazon Prime Day — and there's some of the lowest prices ever

Here at Tom's Guide, we're keeping our eyes peeled for the best Amazon Prime Day Deals. And when I'm not scouting Amazon for the newest tech deals, you can find me sat with a good book and a cup of tea trying to make a dent in my reading list... but a physical book isn't always the best option.

If, like me, you find yourself at on trains and planes, lugging around books with you, it might be time to make the switch to a Kindle. I love the feeling of reading a physical book, but the convenience of a Kindle just can't be beaten (and those batteries last a ridiculously long time).

I have been using the same Kindle Paperwhite for 14 years now, but Kindles really are an investment. And these Amazon Prime Day Deals are going to make me take the plunge for an upgrade. So I'm going to do a public service and share the best Kindle deals right now.

Best Amazon Kindle bundle deals

Amazon Kindle 2024 essentials bundle: was $161 now $121 at Amazon This deal 25% off deal is available to grab in Matcha Green or Black, but I have to admit the green is my personal favorite. In this bundle you get the 2024 release of the standard Kindle, a protective case, and a 9W power adapter. The six-inch display is glare-free, making it perfect for reading even in direct sunlight, and has adjustable front lighting along with dark mode.

This is a great choice if you read at night since you won't need to keep a lamp on to see the screen like with the Paperwhite. A single charge gives six weeks of battery life so there's no need to worry about packing a charger to take with you on any trips because you're all set.

There is 16GB of storage so you can really jam pack it with all your reading backlog. The kindle is also incredibly compact so takes up far less space than your favorite books. I am notorious for over packing when it comes to books, and it annoys everyone in my life to no end, so this is my perfect solution.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft signature edition essentials bundle: was $362 now $211 at Amazon This is the lowest this bundle has ever been priced, so for me, this deal is a no brainer. It is also available with a Raspberry or Black leather case, and comes with a wireless charging dock. The seven-inch display brings books to life, showing you the covers and illustrations in awesome detail. The auto-adjusting screen also makes this the best option for reading anywhere, day or night.

While I don't think having a color screen is essential for the everyday reader, it does come with it's perks. It adds an extra element of realism to the reading experience, so you can take in the covers of your favorite books.

It also makes for a great option if you read picture books to younger children (if you're willing to share your beloved Kindle that is). The 32GB of storage means how many books you download really isn't a worry, and the whopping 10-weeks of battery life is the cherry on top.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite essentials bundle: was $216 now $154 at Amazon This is the fastest Kindle in the range, with the seven-inch display screen being able to turn pages 20% faster than other models. The best option for travel, the e-reader is ultra-thin and comes with a protective flip case and power adapter. A single charge lasts up top 12-weeks, and the waterproof design means it's you're new poolside bestie.

The Kindle Paperwhite has been my best friend for many years now, and while there is no backlighting to the screen, this has only made my reading experience more authentic.

It comes with me literally anywhere, and while you do need a bedside lamp to read at night, it makes me feel a little sleepy so I can drift of to sleep easier.

Amazon Kindle Scribe essentials bundle: was $569 now $351.50 at Amazon With 64GB of storage, a pen, leather folio, and 9W power adapter, this is the Kindle to get if you're a literature nerd. You can use it as a notebook, or write down thoughts on your current read in the margins. The 10.2-inch screen is glare-free for ideal use anywhere.

This is the top contender for my Kindle upgrade. I am an avid note-taker when I read if only to keep track of my own theories on the page, and there is something so satisfying about scribbling your thoughts down in a book. While you can add highlights with any Kindle device, the Scribe gives a more authentic annotating experience.