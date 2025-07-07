Amazon is selling the Kindle ColorSoft for $211 and lowest price ever — and our reviewer calls it an 'absolute winner'

The best Prime Day deals are coming in fast now. With less than 24 hours to go until the sale event kicks off in earnest, the deals are only getting better.

As someone who describes herself as a major bookworm (my author bio below literally says you can find me reading in my spare time before anything else), I need to get in on the Kindle hype. Sure, I love physical books, but I live in a tiny 1-bed apartment, and I am very quickly running out of space. I've already filled up two bookshelves, and I've got many more books in storage at my parents' house.

So when I found this awesome Kindle Colorsoft deal for $151 off, I knew I had to share it. Even though the Colorsoft only came out last year, it's already crashed to its lowest ever price in this bundle deal. Not only do you get a Kindle, you also get a vegan leather case and a wireless charging dock for just $211.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Bundle: was $211 now $362 at Amazon The Kindle Colorsoft bundle is currently a massive $150 off. Its MSRP is $362, and right now it's just $211. You get: a Kindle Colorsoft, a vegan leather case, and a wireless charging station. A Kindle Colorsoft by itself is $279, so you're saving $68 and getting two extra products. That's an awesome deal if you ask me.

In our 4.5-star review of the Kindle Colorsoft, Computing writer Tony wrote, "As the company's first color Kindle, the Kindle Colorsoft is an absolute winner and one of the best Kindles available. Though it’s certainly pricey, it’s the Kindle I’ve always wanted." (Well, I've got news for you — with this $68 saving, the complaint that it's "certainly pricey" is irrelevant!

But don't think you have to read color texts like comics or graphic novels to take full advantage of the Colorsoft's new screen. While Tony outlined that the color display is the Colorsoft's main selling point, the "monochrome performance remains strong and it’s just as good for reading novels...black text looks nice and bold thanks to the Colorsoft’s boosted contrast."

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The fun doesn't end there — Amazon also offers Kindle Unlimited for $12 a month. Kindle Unlimited is basically like an online library, and it means you can "borrow" up to 20 books simultaneously. The library contains over 5 million ebooks and audiobooks. Some Prime users can even get a 3-month trial now!

I'm known for devouring books in a few days, so maybe I should just bite the bullet and save $$$ with a Kindle — at this price, it's almost unmissable.

