Forget October Prime Day — Apple Watch 8 just hit its lowest price ever

The Editor's Choice Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy. However, I own an Apple Watch 8 and I have no plans to update. It's no longer a flagship, but it's amazing for workouts and everyday use. It's even more amazing now that it's on sale.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Apple Watch 8 on sale for $279. That's $120 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this watch. If you've had your eye on the Ultra, Amazon has the Apple Watch Ultra on sale for $698. That's $101 off and one of the best Apple Watch deals of all time.

Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $698 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Apple Watch Ultra is a sports watch for adventure seekers. It has a huge 49-millimeter display, 60-hour battery life, and a host of outdoor sports features to make the watch feel at home on the wrist of a runner, hiker, or ironman athlete. In our Apple Watch Ultra review, we called it the best Apple Watch for anyone doing serious running, swimming, or biking.

Price check: $799 @ Best Buy

The new Apple Watch 9 has dethroned the Apple Watch 8 as the best smartwatch on the market. However, the Series 8 is still an epic smartwatch. In our Apple Watch 9 vs Apple Watch 8 comparison, we noted that the biggest change between the two watches is the Series 9's new S9 processor and U2 ultrawide-band chip.

The processor enables Apple's new Double Tap gesture. When you're wearing the watch, you can double-tap your index finger and thumb to enable certain features, such as answering/ending calls, launching widgets, and more. Additionally, the upgraded U2 ultrawide-band chip makes finding your iPhone easier, as it can give you directions down to the foot. The Series 9's display also has a max brightness of 2000 nits, which outshines the Apple Watch 8.

Otherwise, you're not missing much else as the design and overall look of the watch remains the same. Both watches offer the same battery life of up to 18 hours with regular fitness tracking, sleep-tracking, and the always on display enabled.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for $698, which is its new lowest price ever. Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports a new processor, brighter display, and recycled titanium design, but the original Ultra is a solid deal at this price if you're an adventure seeker looking to use your watch on multiple outdoor sports.

Make sure to follow our Prime Day deals coverage for the best deals ahead of Amazon's event.