Epic Black Friday TV deal — get 25% off this huge Samsung 4K 70-inch TV

There are excellent cheap TV deals happening right now thanks to Black Friday, but if you're looking for a 70-inch TV deal specifically, we've got you covered. I just found an epic discount on a big-screen Samsung TV among all the Black Friday deals happening now.

Right now, you can get the 70-inch Samsung QLED 4K Q60C TV on sale for

$897 at Amazon. That's 25% off the normal price, meaning you'll save $300 with Black Friday TV deals. Keep in mind that brand-name TVs of this size can cost thousands of dollars, and while this might not be Samsung's top-tier TV, it's hard to beat in terms of value.

70-inch Samsung QLED 4K Q60C TV: was $1,197 now $897 @ Amazon

This is one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've found yet on a 70-inch TV specifically. 4K upscaling paired with HDR performance makes for a well-rounded viewing experience across a variety of genres. Save $300 for Black Friday right now.

The Samsung QLED 4K Q60C TV is one of the brand's 2023 TVs, meaning it only just launched this year. Usually during Black Friday, we see the biggest discounts on older models, but this deal gets you $300 in savings on a modern set.

In other words, you'll get the latest of Samsung's TV technology. No, it might not be as premium as Samsung's Neo QLED or OLED TVs, but it will also cost you hundreds (and thousands, in some cases) less. Plus, you still get some premium features such as 4K upscaling and adaptive HDR.

What's more, the built-in smart TV interface is a welcoming destination for enjoying and discovering new content. Whether you want to watch your favorite shows on Netflix or need help picking a film for movie night, this Samsung TV will have you covered. Even if you don't pay for streaming services, Samsung TV Plus comes free on this TV, giving you access to a solid variety of content.

Black Friday TV deals will run for a few days, but you won't see many big-screen TV deals from a brand as well-known as Samsung for this price. Otherwise, be sure to check out what to know before buying a Samsung TV for Black Friday, as well as our guide to the cheapest Black Friday TV deals you can currently score.