5 Black Friday TV deals under $300 — I found the best sales to shop now

It used to be the case that, if you wanted the best cheap TV deals on Black Friday, you had to show up in-person at 6 o'clock in the morning to a Best Buy to get them. Thankfully, that isn't the case any more. You can get some of the best Black Friday TV deals online several days ahead of the event.

Case in point? This TCL 40" S3 1080p Smart TV that was $239 and is now $99 at Best Buy or this TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV that was $449 and is now $229 @ Best Buy.

To help you avoid the lines on Friday while still getting the very best deals on TVs around, I've put together a list of the best Black Friday TV deals under $300. Here's what I've found so far.

Black Friday TV deals under $300

TCL 40" S3 1080p Smart TV: was $239 now $99 @ Best Buy

Most of the super cheap TVs you'll see for Black Friday will be made by lesser-known brands like Insignia, but this is a solid TCL 1080p smart TV for under $100. It comes with Amazon's Fire TV platform built-in, offering direct access to streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, YouTube, Sling TV, Paramount+, ESPN+ and more, plus it has smart home support for Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit. For $100, it's an awesomely affordable 40-inch TV.

Onn 50" 4K Roku TV: for $148 @ Walmart

The Onn 50-inch 4K Roku TV merits a mention in our TV guide because it's one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can buy. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $229 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright QLED display for well under $500. The Q5 is a Best Buy exclusive.

TCL 55" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $379 now $259 @ Best Buy

The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon