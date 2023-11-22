Emma, Nectar, Purple and more — 7 best queen mattresses for under $700 in Black Friday sales

A mattress that enables you to get a good night’s sleep is one of the best investments you can make. And with the Black Friday mattress sales now in full swing, there’s never been a better time to buy one. This once-a-year sale event has seen prices of some of our favorite mattresses slashed, which means that a quality queen size mattress has never been more affordable.

With our collective finances stretched further than ever, we know how important it is to make your money go as far as possible. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best queen size mattresses reduced to $700 or under, enabling you to get the best mattress for your money this Black Friday.

You can get a queen size Nectar Memory Foam for $659 at Nectar, which is a considerable saving of $440. Or, perhaps you would prefer the Emma Hybrid Comfort, which has been discounted by a whopping 55% at Emma Sleep, which takes the price down to a staggering $449.10. Whatever your sleep style, we’re sure there’s a quality queen size mattress in our list to suit your sleep preference and your pocket. Let’s take a look.

1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Was: $1,099 for a queen

Now: $659 at Nectar

Saving: $440 (queen saving) Overview: The Nectar Memory Foam mattress tops our best memory foam mattress guide, thanks to its outstanding support and reasonable MSRP (even at full price, it undercuts products with a similar spec). In our Nectar Memory Foam Mattress review , we were impressed with its three targeted layers of foam — an upper layer with body contouring feel, a responsive and supportive middle layer, underpinned by a sturdy foundation layer. Together, these three layers result in a cushioning yet supportive sleep surface with the ‘sink-in’ softness you would expect from a memory foam mattress. We found it to be surprisingly cooling, especially considering that all-foam mattresses generally retain a bit of heat, and that it supported all sleeping positions. The Nectar doesn’t have outstanding motion isolation (which means you might feel some movement if you share a bed), and the edge support is fairly decent, but this is a great all-rounder of a mattress at a very reasonable price. Price history: The new Nectar mattress sale has knocked 40% off of their Memory Foam mattress, which is considerably better than the 33% discount we’ve seen from this brand in the past (the price difference between the two is $40). This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen from Nectar in months, which, considering the excellent extras it comes with, is a hard deal to pass up on. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

2. Emma Hybrid Comfort Mattress

Was: $1,199 for a queen

Now: $449.10 with discount code TOM10 at Emma

Saving: $749.19 (queen saving) Summary: Hybrid mattresses are renowned for their outstanding balance of comfort and support, and the Emma Hybrid Comfort is no exception. This latest offering from Emma Sleep promises zero motion transfer (which means you won’t be startled awake every time someone else in the bed rolls over) and excellent temperature regulation, so no more waking up in a hot sweat. There’s also seven ergonomic zones, which work to ensure optimal spinal alignment — which is great news for anyone prone to back pain. Finally, ideal pressure distribution means that this is a mattress that suits a range of sleeping positions, especially those who sleep on their sides. The Emma Hybrid Comfort is another excellent all-rounder at an incredibly competitive price. Price history: A whopping 55% off of the Emma Hybrid Comfort is one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, resulting in a huge saving of $700. In addition, you can use our exclusive discount code of TOM10 at checkout to take a further 10% off, which shaves almost $50 off of the sale price. For context, we usually see sales in the region of 40% off, so this is an exceptional offer. We can’t imagine this price will stick around for much longer, so act now to avoid missing out. Benefits: 365-night trial | 10 year warranty | Free shipping

3. Siena Memory Foam Mattress

Was: $799 for a queen

Now: $399 at Siena

Saving: $400 (queen saving) Summary: This budget-friendly bed-in-a-box tops our best cheap mattress guide, due to its three layers of targeted support. Sound familiar? Siena’s parents brand, Resident, also produces the Nectar Memory Foam, so the Siena Memory Foam Mattress is in excellent company. Other selling points include excellent motion isolation, which is great news for restless sleepers who often find themselves shaken awake by a wriggly bedfellow. You can also expect sturdy edge support, which means you’ll be able to sleep right up to the edge without the mattress dipping or sinking. Temperature regulation is fairly decent, but you could easily put any money you save on the price of the mattress towards a cooling mattress topper, if you sleep especially hot. Price history: Not only is the Siena Memory Foam Mattress exceptional value at $400 off, but every mattress purchase makes you eligible to buy an accessories bundle worth $499 for just $99, which includes two cooling pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector. Although $399 for a queen size mattress is in line with mattress sales we’ve seen before from Siena, that doesn’t make it any less enticing. Benefits: 180-night trial | 10 year warranty | Free shipping

4. Cocoon Chill Memory Foam Mattress

Was: $1,079 for a queen

Now: $699 at Cocoon by Sealy

Saving: $380 (queen saving) Summary: The Cocoon Chill is a memory foam mattress that has been crafted from Certi-PUR memory foams that are designed to provide comfort and support. As its name suggests, the Cocoon Chill also boasts outstanding temperature regulation, thanks to a stretch-knit cooling cover that absorbs and disperses heat — so you’ll never wake up in a hot sweat again. During our Cocoon Chill mattress review , we found it had excellent motion isolation and offered gentle pressure-relieving support, especially when in the side sleeping position. However, it was comfortable when sleeping on our backs and sides, too (we rated it as 6,5 out of 10 for firmness, which is slightly firmer than average). Ultimately, this is a US made mattress-in-a-box that is comfortable, cooling and competitively priced. Price history: 35% off of the full range is pretty standard for Cocoon by Sealy, but $699 for a queen size mattress is still the best price we’ve ever seen from this mattress. What’s more, Cocoon by Sealy will chuck in a free bedding bundle worth $179 with every mattress purchase you make, which includes a breathable bedding set, two memory foam pillows and a mattress protector. But you’ll have to hurry, this offer ends on Friday. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10 year warranty | Free shipping

5. Brooklyn Bedding Essential Mattress

Was: $932 for a queen

Now: $699 at Brooklyn Bedding

Saving: $233 (queen saving) Summary: The Brooklyn Essential is the brand’s entry level hybrid offering, with four different layers of support and measuring 10” deep. $699 for a hybrid mattress is outstanding value, especially when you consider the fine print: Individually wrapped and positioned steel coils that provide ultra-sensitive response to your sleep position. The high density top foam layer is built for both breathability (cooling) and durability, so this is a mattress that is built to comfort, support and last. Excellent motion isolation, soothing pressure relief and support designed to suit every sleep position makes this another top choice. Price history: This 25% off mattress sale is fairly common from Brooklyn Bedding, but that doesn’t make it any less of an attractive offer. We have seen prices dip to 30% during major sale events in the past, so it could be that Brooklyn Bedding are saving their biggest discount for Black Friday itself. Still, if this is the bed you like and it’s in stock, buying now is probably a safe option. Benefits: 120-night trial | 10 year warranty | Free shipping

6. Bear Original Mattress

Was: $998 for a queen

Now: $649 at Bear

Saving: $349 (queen saving) Summary: This is an excellent all-foam mattress at a mid-range price, with comfort and support levels suitable for all sleeping positions. In our Bear Original Mattress review , we rated it 7 out of 10 for firmness, which means it is a medium-firm. However, we were impressed with its pressure relieving support, especially around the shoulder, hips and knees. It has impressive motion isolation (great news for restless sleepers who share a bed), and has outstanding edge support, which means you can sleep right up to the edge without it collapsing. However, we weren’t overly impressed with its temperature regulation, so it may not be the best mattress for you if you sleep particularly hot. However, a cooling mattress topper could easily rectify this. Price history: We typically see a queen size Bear Original Mattress reduced to $699, so the current price of $649 means that now is the very best time to buy. If you’re looking for further incentives, with every mattress purchase Bear will throw in a bedding bundle worth $320, which includes two pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector. Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

7. The Essential by Layla

Was: $699 for a queen

Now: $499 at Layla

Saving: $200 (queen saving) Summary: The Layla Essential mattress is the cheapest in the brand’s sleep suite and is a good choice for those looking for a budget-friendly option from a trusted brand. During our Essential by Layla mattress review , we found that it provided excellent support for back sleepers but may not be supportive enough for heavier people or for those who prefer to sleep on their front. We also found that it didn’t perform particularly well when it came to motion isolation, so may not be the best choice for restless sleepers who share a bed. We also weren’t hugely impressed with its temperature regulation, although this could be remedied with a cooling mattress topper. Still, if you’re a solo sleeper looking for cosy sleep set-up from a trusted brand, this could be the bed for you. Price history: During sale season it isn’t uncommon to see a queen size mattress reduced to under $500, but it’s still excellent value for money. If you’re also in the market for some new bamboo cotton bedding and memory foam mattress topper, Layla will knock 50% off of both with every mattress purchase. Benefits: 120-night trial | 10 year warranty | Free shipping

7 other Black Friday mattress deals to shop now