Early Black Friday sales arrive at Amazon — 29 deals I’d buy now

Amazon isn’t waiting until November to offer Black Friday deals. The online retailer is already rolling out a large collection of epic discounts ahead of the seasonal sales period. So, if you want to secure these early deals now is the time to begin shopping.

Ahead of the annual sales event next month, Amazon has a range of epic deals that you definitely won’t want to miss. There are currently deals on everything from OLED TVs to running shoes, so whatever’s on your wishlist Amazon likely has a deal for you. My favorite pick right now is this Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner on sale for $588. That's a huge drop from its full retail price of $719.

Amazon isn’t the only retailer that offering big discounts right now there are also early Black Friday deals at both Best Buy and Walmart. Be sure to shop around so you don’t an all-time low price on a must-have gadget. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes guide for even more ways to save money this holiday season.

Best Amazon early Black Friday deals right now

Funko Pop! Vinyl Figures: deals from $3 @ Amazon

Amazon's early Black Friday deals include a large sale on Funko Pop" Vinyl Figures. These adorable little bobbleheads cover a large range of pop culture properties including Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, Disney and more. Deals start from just $3 here, and one of these figures makes a great stocking stuffer or a workplace secret Santa present.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $17 now $13 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. And it's now on sale for just $13 (click the on-page coupon to get this price at checkout).

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card for Nintendo Switch: was $34 now $13 @ Amazon

Add up to 128GB of additional space to your Switch. High-speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensure fast game loads. And with various games demanding a sizable chunk of storage space to install, this accessory has rapidly become essential for any Switch owner.

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best portable charger you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging, and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long. It normally sells for $29, but it's on sale and you can click the on-page digital coupon to get it for $17.09.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. This is the first time it's on sale.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (PS5): was $69 now $33 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Luna Adult Weighted Blanket: was $109 now $48 @ Amazon

The Luna Adult Weighted Blanket is on sale at Amazon. Its hypoallergenic construction, breathable cover and medical-grade glass bead filling for even weight distribution are just some of the reasons we voted it one of the best weighted blankets. You'll need to click the on-page coupon in order to get the full discount here.

Blink Outdoor: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. In our Blink Outdoor camera review, we called the Editor's Choice camera the best home security camera under $100. Note the 4th-gen model is on sale for $71. It features a wider field of view, person detection, and dual motion zones.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $100 off ahead of Amazon's Black Friday sales event.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes: was $160 now $99 @Amazon

Right now the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes are discounted by almost 40% in select men's and women's sizes. We've found these running shoes to be extremely comfortable for longer runs and they've earned a spot on our guide to the best running shoes for good reason. Remember to sift through for your size to pick up the relevant discount during early Black Friday deals.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker: was $189 now $109 @ Amazon

This countertop Keurig coffee maker has been reduced to $109 in Amazon's early Black Friday deals. It's perfect for brewing up a tasty cup of joe and uses K-Cup pods. It comes with a larger 75oz water reservoir so you can brew up to eight cups before having to refill, which is a real-time saver and useful when you have visitors.

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $224 now $185 @ Amazon

Ahead of the Black Friday period this Samsung Chromebook 4 has dropped to $185. This budget-friendly machine comes complete with an 11.6-inch display. This model has 4GB of RAM, a 32GB hard drive, 2 USB ports, gigabit Wi-Fi, and 12.5 hours of battery life. Perfect if you need a lightweight, functional machine for a low price.

Campfire Audio Orbit: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Campfire Audio Orbit easily beat rivals like the AirPods Pro 2 in terms of sound quality, making them a top choice for audiophiles. In our Campfire Audio Orbit review, we praised these earbuds for their excellent audio, responsive controls, and wireless charging capabilities. They also have long battery life, lasting for 8 hours of listening time or up to 30 hours with the charging case. However, there’s no ANC or transparency mode and few additional features.

iRobot Roomba i4 Evo: was $399 now $209 @ Amazon

Price Drop! This robot vacuum offers all of the smart features you would expect but for a great price. It will detect dirtier areas on your floors and clean those spots more thoroughly as it works. Plus, it’s smart enough to make suggestions for your schedule too, such as recommending more vacuuming during pollen season or when pets are more likely to shed.

Price check: $299 @ iRobot

Sunny Indoor Bike: was $299 now $219 @ Amazon

This chain-driven indoor bike features everything you need for an endorphin-filled at-home cycling workout. It has a 30-lb. flywheel combined with a belt drive mechanism for smooth and quiet workouts. The steel bike also has a 4-way adjustable seat and adjustable resistance.

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $249 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Price check: $249 @ Best Buy

Bose 700: was $379 now $259 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-canceling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note that they briefly hit $269 last Black Friday.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy

Garmin Epix 2: was $799 now $577 @ Amazon

The Garmin Epix 2 is currently on sale on Amazon, discounted to $577 in an early Black Friday sale. The watch comes in three different colors, but it’s the slate steel design on the black band that is the cheapest. The black titanium and white titanium models are also on sale, but are slightly more expensive. Don’t hang around — this deal is bound to sell out quickly.

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $719 now $589 @ Amazon

If you’ve been wanting to give your vacuum cleaner an upgrade then this deal is worth your attention. The Dyson V11 was the first Dyson stick vacuum to feature an LCD screen. It offers up to 60 minutes of run time, plus it comes with plenty of useful tools including a crevice tool, mini motorized tool, docking station, mini soft dusting brush, stiff bristle brush, combination tool, light pipe crevice tool and low reach adapter tool.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: for $599 @ Amazon

Free $100 gift card! Wedged between the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy A54 is Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 FE. In our Galaxy S23 FE review, we said its cameras capture solid images, even in low light. We also like that it has a dedicated telephoto lens, which is hard to find on phones in this price range. It features a 6.4-inch 2340 x 1080 AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 200 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 8MP telephoto (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom rear cameras. There's also a 10MP (f/2.4) front cam.

Price check: $599 w/ $100 GC @ Best Buy

Hisense 75" U6 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $698 @ Amazon

Save $500! Hisense's proprietary ULED technology is a step up from normal LED-based LCD TVs and offers enhanced color and overall better picture quality. This Mini-LED QLED TV also features Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, and built-in Google Assistant. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV.

Price check: $699 @ Best Buy | $698 @ Walmart

Alienware 38" Gaming Monitor: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

This epic display promises to take your gaming experiences to the next level. Its 21:9 aspect ratio gives you a wider field of view in games — particularly useful for first-person shooters. It's also great for productivity tasks, too. It features a 38-inch 3840 x 1600 curved display with 144Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, Nvidia G0Sync Ultimate support, and DisplayPort/HDMI connectivity. Just bear in mind you're going to need a pretty big desk to accommodate this screen.

Price check: $799 @ Dell

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. Note: It's sold for $749 before, so we recommend waiting for a lower price if you're not in a rush to buy.

Price check: $849 @ B&H Photo | $749 @ Best Buy

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,296 now $996 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included. A 55-inch OLED for $999 is an epic Black Friday deal.

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,296 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart | $1,299 @ Best Buy