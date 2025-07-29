Ditch the gym — this 5-move dumbbell workout sculpts stronger abs and arms in just 15 minutes

The best workout is the workout you actually do, so keeping things simple and quick with your sessions to make them easier to fit in is never a bad idea.

This 15-minute abs and arms workout from fitness trainer Kat Boley can be done pretty much anywhere you have space to roll out a yoga mat, and all you need for it is a set of dumbbells.

If you’re not sure what weight to use, you can go for the same 12.5lb dumbbells as Boley, or adjust to suit your strength. With some moves focusing directly on the arms, it’s better to err on the lighter side if unsure.

Better yet, if you have a set of the best adjustable dumbbells, you can change the weight you’re using as and when required with each exercise.

Watch Kat Boley’s 15-minute abs and arms workout

A post shared by Kat Boley | Home Workouts for Women (@katb_fit) A photo posted by on

There are five exercises in the workout, all of which work both the arms and the abs within the same movement.

You do three circuits of the five moves, taking short breaks to transition between exercises and then a longer one–minute rest at the end of the circuit.

It’s a time-efficient session where you are working your core and arms every step of the way. With the core, you hit your abs and obliques, along with the deeper stabilizing muscles, while you target your biceps and triceps directly to strengthen your arms.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here are the five moves in the workout:

High knees with overheard press — 10 reps

Renegade row to toe taps — 8 reps

Russian twist — 20-30 reps

Kneeling overhead raise — 10 reps

Sit-up to triceps extension —10 reps

With some of the moves, the target core muscles are obvious, but even when you are just holding a position, as with the kneeling overhead raise, your abs and stabilizers are working to keep you stable while you lift.

It’s not just your arms and abs that will benefit from this workout either, with most of the muscles in your upper body being involved to some extent.

If you keep the pace high and the rests between moves short, you’ll also get your heart pumping for some cardiovascular benefits.

The session is suitable for all fitness levels, and you can always adjust the weight and reps to suit your level, or even drop or add a circuit if needed.

Throughout the workout, aim to move precisely and get your form right, using Boley as an example. In particular, you want to engage the right core muscles to maximize their time under tension with the exercises.

This kind of combo workout is great for those short on time. But, if you are blessed with enough free time to do more focused sessions, you could try this 20-minute abs workout or this 20-minute dumbbell workout for the biceps, triceps and shoulders.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.