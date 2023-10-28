Massive Best Buy sale this weekend — 17 early Black Friday deals I recommend

Best Buy is winning the Black Friday race. I've been tracking deals for 15 years and so far Best Buy is offering the best early Black Friday deals of any retailer.

From a $549 LG A2 OLED TV (the least-expensive OLED TV ever) to a MacBook Air M2 for $899 (my favorite Apple deal right now), very few retailers are matching the head-turning deals that Best Buy is offering this weekend. To be fair, it's still early in the season. I expect Amazon, Walmart, and Target to ramp up their deals in the days to come. But if you want to do some early shopping right now, Best Buy is where it's at.

Below, I'm sorting through my favorite early Black Friday deals at Best Buy. It's worth noting that if you're a paying My Best Buy member, there's a huge My Best Buy Early Access Sale happening now through October 29. Highlights of the sale include a $549 LG A2 OLED TV and the Editor's Choice Bose 700 on sale for $259. Plus, don’t forget to check out our Best Buy coupon codes guide for even more ways to save.

My Best Buy: join from $0 @ Best Buy

Best Buy recently revamped its membership plans. My Best Buy (free) offers free standard shipping. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) offers free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total ($179/year) offers all of the above benefits along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on in-home installations and haul aways.

Top Best Buy deals right now — Editor's Picks

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $49 @ Best Buy

Amazon's smallest smart display crams a lot of features into a tiny package. It's perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion; you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This third-generation model is currently on sale for $49.

Ninja Foodi XL 2-Basket Air Fryer: was $249 now $129 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 XL 2-Basket Air Fryer comes with a 10-quart capacity, six cooking functions and is an ideal choice for families. Perhaps the key feature here are its dual, 5-quart baskets, which is handy for cooking different foods at the same time. Plus, its Smart Cook System allows you to program them to finish together, so your foods will be ready at mealtimes. It's easy to use with its LED display, and designed to be easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker: was $189 now $139 @ Best Buy

The Keurig K-Duo coffee maker is now down to just $139.99 at Best Buy. That's the best price going for this multi-functional brewer. You'll benefit from both the simplicity of a pod coffee machine and the flexibility and extra programming features of a drip maker as well.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card: was $219 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal accessory if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.

Price check: $149 @ Amazon

Blue Yeti USB Microphone + Logitech C922 Pro Webcam: was $229 now $179 @ Best Buy

If you fancy yourself the next great streamer, this Blue Yeti microphone and Logitech webcam set is the perfect starting point. Designed for professional-level streaming, you'll have the ability to provide your viewers with broadcast-quality sound and crystal-clear 1080p video. This bundle is $50 off in this Black Friday deal.

GoPro HERO9 Black 5K: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice GoPro Hero9 Black is GoPro's best action camera yet. It can record video in 5K and has a front-facing display that makes it easier to frame yourself in a shot. In our GoPro Hero9 Black review, we said its image quality, coupled with its comprehensive features, make the Hero9 one of the best action cameras around.

Price check: $199 @ Amazon

Bose 700: was $379 now $259 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-canceling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. This is the cheapest they've ever been.

Price check: $259 @ Amazon

TCL 65" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright, 65-inch QLED display for well under $500. Multiple sizes of this TV are on sale, but the 65-inch model represents the biggest bang for your buck.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: for $599 @ Best Buy

Free $100 gift card! Wedged between the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy A54 is Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 FE. In our Galaxy S23 FE review, we said its cameras capture solid images, even in low light. We also like that it has a dedicated telephoto lens, which is hard to find on phones in this price range. It features a 6.4-inch 2340 x 1080 AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 200 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 8MP telephoto (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom rear cameras. There's also a 10MP (f/2.4) front cam.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550): was $899 now $499 @ Best Buy

This Roomba i7+ can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt in its self-emptying charging base. It also learns from its travels and offers customized cleaning schedules. It even suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets. If you want a deal on one of the best robot vacuums out there, this is the one.

Members get it for $349!

Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $629 @ Best Buy

Lowest price ever! The Apple Watch Ultra is a sports watch for adventure seekers. It has a huge 49-millimeter display, 60-hour battery life, and a host of outdoor sports features to make the watch feel at home on the wrist of a runner, hiker or Ironman athlete. In our Apple Watch Ultra review, we called it the best Apple Watch for anyone doing serious running, swimming, or biking. This first-generation model is no longer the flagship, but it's still worth considering now that it's dropped to $629.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! If you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member, you can get this TV for just $549, which is an epic deal. (Sign up at Best Buy). Non-members pay $649, but remember it sold for $569 last holiday season. The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Members get it for $549!

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. Note: It's sold for $749 before, so we recommend waiting for a lower price if you're not in a rush to buy.

Price check: $849 @ B&H Photo | $749 @ Amazon

LG 86" 4K TV: was $1,249 now $899 @ Best Buy

At 86 inches corner-to-corner and nearly 100 pounds, this 4K LED TV is definitely a centerpiece for your living room. It doesn't have the screen tech to outperform the latest OLED TVs, but it does support HDR10 and LG's Active HDR mode that takes SDR colors and upscales them. It also comes with LG's WebOS smart platform that has generally been one of the best for the last few years. This is an epic deal at this price point.

Members get it for $799!

MacBook Air 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy

Lowest Price! The latest MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. It's now at its lowest price ever.