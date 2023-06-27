Early 4th of July deal knocks $130 off Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola

With both 4th of July sales and Prime Day right around the corner, now is a pretty solid time for deals. For instance, we just spotted a killer deal on an excellent, but not-so-popular phone by Motorola.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola on sale for $569 via coupon "THINKPHONEDEAL". That's $130 off and one of the best Lenovo coupon codes we've seen. It's also one of the best cell phone deals for business users.

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola: was $699 now $569 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola is a business phone for users of Lenovo's ThinkPads. It features a 6.6-inch pOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and 50MP (f/1.8) main, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide camera lenses. There's also a 32MP (f/2.45) front camera. Use coupon code "THINKPHONEDEAL" to get this price.

In our ThinkPhone by Motorola hands-on, we were impressed by the phone's overall build and features. The ThinkPhone's body is made of aramid fiber (stronger than steel), an aircraft-grade aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus. Basically, this means the device can be dropped from up to 1.25 meters (4 feet). Plus, it meets the MIL STD-810H certification for durability.

It also has plenty of smart features business users will appreciate — especially those who own ThinkPads. For example, we like how you can quickly transfer a photo you just took with the ThinkPhone to your laptop by simply pressing Ctrl + V on your ThinkPad. And you can use the ThinkPhone as a webcam for your PC.

Other Think 2 Think features include unified notifications that appear on your desktop from your phone, dropping files from your phone to your PC and streaming Android apps. And, of course, there's instant hotspot capability.

There's no telling when this deal could end, so make sure to get this business phone on sale while you can.