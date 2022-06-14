Lenovo coupon codes for June 2022

FAQs

What are Lenovo coupon codes?

Lenovo coupon codes are digital coupons that can help lower the price of everyday items sold by Lenovo. When available, Lenovo promo codes can be entered when viewing your shopping cart. The discount will then be applied/displayed during the final page of checkout. Lenovo is great at proactively offering coupons and you can search for Lenovo promo codes via the Lenovo website (opens in new tab)

Does Lenovo offer free shipping?

Lenovo offers free shipping on all orders. You can also opt for expedited shipping during the checkout process. (Though keep in mind you'll need to pay for the faster shipping). 

Does Lenovo offer discounts?

What's the Lenovo returns policy?

Lenovo offers free returns of products within 30 days of the invoice. For outlet orders, return requests must be done within 14 days of the invoice. Make sure you return your item undamaged and in its original packaging. Head to the contact page (opens in new tab) to start a return. 

Does Lenovo offer a warranty on its products?

Yes, you can find out how long your warranty is on the warranty lookup (opens in new tab) page. On this page you'll have to provide your Lenovo product serial number to find out the warranty and whether you can upgrade it. 

Lenovo hints and tips

In addition to Lenovo coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Lenovo. 

How to use Lenovo coupon codes 

Most of the time, Lenovo coupon codes are automatically entered for you during the checkout process. However, there may be times when you want to remove a coupon for a better discount. If Lenovo has already added an ecoupon for you, go to your shopping cart and under the "Have a discount?" section manually type in your Lenovo ecoupon. Click the "Apply" button and that coupon will replace the current one. 

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a Chinese PC manufacturer that makes laptops, monitors, accessories, and more. It's one of the biggest and top-rated tech brands around with popular machines like the Lenovo ThinkPad and Lenovo Yoga.  Entrepreneur Liu Chuanzhi founded Lenovo in Beijing in November of 1984. In 2005, it acquired IBM's personal computer business, which included some of the best Lenovo laptops such as the ThinkPad and tablet lines. 

