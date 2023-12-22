Celebrate the festive season with 82% off Surfshark subscriptions

Okay, so did anyone else blink, and suddenly it was the end of December? Christmas and New Year are just a few sleeps away, but there's still time to get your hands on one of the biggest and best VPN deals I’ve seen all year. After all, who doesn’t want to head into 2024 with top-notch digital security and some extra cash in their pocket?

Surfshark's sales are always jaw-dropping – and this one is no exception. The provider is discounting all of its 2-year plans by 82%, meaning you can try out my favorite cheap VPN for an absolutely minuscule price. A Starter plan comes in at $1.99 a month, a One plan at $2.69 a month, and a One+ plan at $3.99 a month.

Considering that Surfshark manages to pack a ton of features, blazing-fast speeds, and awesome unblocking power into its plans, these deals are a downright steal. However, Surfshark is adding a little more festive cheer to the proceedings by including an extra 4 months free on all of its 2-year subscriptions – cementing its position as one of the best VPNs around.

Deals like this one don’t come around every day, and you only have until January 2, 2024, to redeem this stunner.

Surfshark | 2 years + 4 months free | $1.99 a month

Save 82%: If you're looking for a budget-friendly service that doesn’t compromise when it comes to digital security, Surfshark is your match made in heaven. It’s one of the fastest VPNs on the block and comes with sleek apps that are ideal for newbies, all for prices that won’t break the bank.

Surfshark plans – which one to choose?

The honest answer is that it depends. Are you working with a budget? Are there any features that are non-negotiable? Luckily, Surfshark's plans offer a good spread of functionality across all price ranges (and unlimited simultaneous connections for you, your family, and your friends… if you're feeling generous.)

The Starter plan is the one most folks will go for, seeing as it gives you access to Surfshark’s stellar VPN and a few handy extras. Join any of Surfshark’s 3,200 servers in 100 countries, and you'll have a secure connection that'll keep your browsing safe from prying eyes. Oh, and the Starter plan also includes a handy ad blocker, so none of those awful flashing pop-ups will ruin your day.

If you're anything like me, you'll be planning to do a lot of streaming over the holidays. Whether you're catching up on Netflix favorites, watching movies with the family, or browsing YouTube – Surfshark is an awesome streaming VPN. Plus, it’s ridiculously fast, clocking speeds of 950+ Mbps. That means you'll have no trouble gaming online or doing a bit of torrenting, whatever you fancy.

Subscribe if: ✔️ You're looking for an all-in-one security suite: with Surfshark, you're getting more than just a VPN. Your plan also includes antivirus protection and a handy ad blocker. ✔️ Streaming is your priority: whether you want to unblock the big dogs, like Netflix and BBC iPlayer, or smaller regional services, like 9Now and ITV Hub, Surfshark can do it all with ease. ✔️ You're on a budget: Surfshark proves that reliable VPN protection doesn't have to cost the earth, and comes stuffed with features you can try for a tiny monthly fee.

If security is your priority, and you want an all-in-one solution, then the One plan will be your best bet. It comes with antivirus tools that’ll put a stop to threats like malware and ransomware, and a bevy of awesome extras. The Alert features will notify you if any of your details have been involved in a data leak, Search lets you browse the web without ads and trackers keeping watch, and the Alternative ID feature can spin up a brand new digital identity for you to use. That's particularly handy if you don't want to hand over your sensitive info when signing up for new services.

For folks who want to push the boat out, there's the One+ plan, which includes everything in the Starter and One subscriptions… and then some. One of the most useful One+ tools is Incogni, which requests the deletion of your information from data brokers, automating a task that can be massively frustrating.

You can try all of Surfshark's features for yourself with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Take a month to trial the VPN on your own devices, and claim your cash back, no questions asked, if you're not 100% impressed.

Surfshark's huge 82% deal is only available until January 2, 2024 – so get clicking, because you don't want to miss out on the year's final show-stopper.