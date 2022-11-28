Blink Outdoor camera at an all-time low of $59 in Amazon Cyber Monday sale

There are plenty of Cyber Monday to choose, but one of our favorite discounts comes courtesy of Amazon, which is offering one of the best outdoor security cameras at a fraction of its cost.

Right now, you can get the Blink Outdoor Camera on sale for just $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $40 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this camera. Last time it hits this price it was Prime Day and the deal was a Prime member exclusive. (Today's discount is available to anyone).

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras (opens in new tab). It's currently on sale at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor (2-pack): was $179 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This two-camera kit offers even more savings — 44% off — than when you purchase a single camera. If you plug a USB stick into the base unit, you can also store your video locally.

We've tested dozens of home security cameras, and while there are a lot under $100, not all are great. But the Blink Outdoor is an exception: This small, wireless camera can be mounted just about anywhere; it produces very good 1080p video; and its two AA batteries will last up to two years on a charge.

In our Blink Outdoor review, we also praised its comprehensive app, which lets you create custom motion zones, clip length, and more. And while you don't have to sign up for a subscription, it starts at just $3/month to store 60 days of rolling footage in the cloud.

Not exactly what you're looking for? No problem — because there are plenty of early holiday sales you can shop right now.