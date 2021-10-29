Black Friday YETI deals 2021 — best early sales

If you’re after a high-end cooler for your holiday parties, road trips or simply want to upgrade your old one, Black Friday YETI deals are an excellent opportunity to save money.

YETI coolers have gained popularity due to their impressive insulation power to keep ice frozen for days, with enough space to hold up to 50 cans of drink. Best of all, they are known for their durability and built to last with their ‘No Sweat’ design, so they don’t build up condensation on the outside or ever break down.

It’s no surprise that the cost for a YETI cooler can range between $300 to $1,000, so Black Friday deals will offer the biggest price cuts this year. The good news is, we’ve done the searching for you, and have discovered some early sales going right now.

So whether you want a snazzy cooler bag, hard or soft-sided Yeti cooler, here are deals we’ve spotted so far.

Black Friday YETI deals — best early sales

Make a saving of $134 with this great YETI Tundra Haul cooler. The Haul is the first, ever YETI cooler on wheels, making it ideal for those road trips of family events. You won’t have to worry about pulling it over rough terrain with its NeverFlat, solid wheel and StrongArm handle. A great bargain to snap up. View Deal

If you’re planning a party and need a large YETI to store everyone’s beverages, this is great value for money. With a 2:1 ice-to-contents ratio, this can hold up to 50 cans of chilled drinks for all the family. Designed to be extra durable, this features T-Rex Lid Latches made of heavy-duty rubber so you can say goodbye to broken latches. This is ideal for the holiday season. View Deal

Black Friday YETI deals — what to expect

Last year, saw plenty of great YETI cooler offers for Black Friday, with discounts from 5%-10% off the original price. Amazon were offering huge savings of up to 25% off, as well as on the YETI website. Popular deals included the reduced YETI Tundra Haul Hard Cooler and the YETI Roadie 24 cooler.

This year, we can expect to see similar offers. Particularly, more discounts on the YETI Tundra Haul, and the YETI Tundra 75. As always, be sure to check in regularly for more cool YETI deals!