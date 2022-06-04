25 best Father's day gifts 2022 — great ideas for every dad

The season for Father's Day gifts is here. Now that June is in full swing, retailers are offering sales on all things dad related. From charcoal-based grills to adjustable dumbbells, now is the time to secure that perfect gift for dad.

We realize that budgets are tighter than ever this year, so we've compiled a list of Father's Day gifts for all types of budgets. From sub-$100 gifts to splurge-worthy presents like a new iPhone 13, we're rounding up the best Father's Day gift ideas in one easy-to-shop guide.

As a reminder, Father's Day is Sunday, June 19. However, the earlier you make your purchases the better your chances of getting dad's gift delivered on time.

Father's Day gift ideas

Father's Day gift ideas under $100

Chemex Pour-Over Coffeemaker: for $51 @ Amazon

Think of the money your dad will save with this Father's Day gift idea. The Chemex Coffee Maker lets you make your own pour-over coffee using the beans you want from the comforts of your home. The classic series can hold up to 10 cups (50 ounces) and includes a polished wood collar with leather tie.

Viski 4-piece barware set: $69 @ Wine.com

Take your dad’s bartending skills from amateur to pro mixologist with Viski’s 4-piece barware set. The set includes a crystal mixing glass, stainless steel strainer, double jigger, and weighted bar spoon. The mixing glass is ideal for making one or two cocktails and the weighted bar spoon is perfect for stirring those summer Negronis.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

This handy wireless charger latches onto your MagSafe-compatible iPhone to provide automatic, on-the-go charging. It's compatible with all sizes of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 and delivers up to 15W charging when attached.

Meater Plus Smart Meat Thermometer: for $99 @ Amazon

The Meater Plus is a wireless meat thermometer that lets you monitor your food to prevent overly dry steaks. The Bluetooth-enabled device comes with a free app that tells you how long to cook your food to get perfect results every time. It's the perfect Father's Day gift for the dad who loves outdoor barbecues.

Deluxe Steak Package: for $99 @ Omaha Steaks

Treat dad to the best steaks in town with an Omaha Steaks Father's Day gift. Packages start at $99 and include bacon-wrapped filet mignons, brisket burgers, franks, seafood and even dessert.

Instant Pot Star Wars Edition: for $99 @ Amazon

For the Star Wars-loving dad, Instant Pot has a selection of Star Wars-themed 6-quart Instant Pot Duos. The 7-in-1 pressure cooker packs all the features you could want, including 13 smart programs, stainless steel inner pot, and more.

90 Point Wine Gift Set: $99 @ Wine.com

Give dad the gift of wine with this red wine gift set from Wine.com. The set includes 6 bottles of wine from Argentina, Italy, Spain, Australia, California and France. It's the perfect Father's Day gift for the dad who appreciates a nice bottle of vino with his dinner.

Father's Day gift ideas under $200

Weber Original 18" Charcoal Grill: was $130 now $119 @ Amazon

Make dad the star of this summer's barbecues with the Weber Original Charcoal Grill. We rated it as one of the best grills you can buy. It's big enough for a whole mess of hamburger patties. We found the grill can also go beyond burgers and brats and churn out a perfectly seared, medium-rare porterhouse or thoroughly-cooked chicken with crispy gold-brown skin.

CHEFMAN Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 20L: was $199 now $142 @ Amazon

For the dad who loves to cook, this toaster oven from Chefman comes with nine cooking functions including: bake, air fry, toast, convection bake, slow cook, broil and more — so the recipe possibilities are endless. You can set the temperature yourself from 200F to 450F and the large 20-liter capacity can fit a whole roast chicken.

Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

For the CrossFit-loving dad, the Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell can be adjusted from 8 pounds to a maximum of 40 pounds with the click of a dial. Its compact design can also help you save space in your home gym. Weight settings include 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 and 40 pounds.

Nike Pegasus 38: for $150 @ Nike

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 is an excellent running shoe well suited for beginners and experienced runners alike. In our Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 review, we found it could get you through everything from a 5K race to a full marathon. If dad enjoys outdoor runs — this Nike shoe should be high on your list.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

Whether dad is a new runner or a seasoned vet, the Forerunner 55 is an excellent watch and an even bigger bargain. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we liked that the Editor's Choice watch offers advanced training tools, like Garmin's PacePro technology, which gives you gentle speed and cadence alerts while you're running. There are also suggested recovery times and workouts, based on your training history and fitness level.

Sonos Roam: for $179 @ Amazon

The Sonos Roam is a portable Bluetooth speaker that dad can take on the road, to the office or to the backyard. In our Sonos Roam review, we named it the best outdoor smart speaker yet. It can be submerged in water (IP67 rating), lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge, and it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant (when connected to your home Wi-Fi).

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker: was $219 now $194 @ Amazon

The Anova Precision Cooker can make any cut of beef, pork, chicken or fish exquisitely tender. Using a technique called sous vide (French for "under vacuum"), it gently heats up whatever you're cooking in a water bath. You'll need to vacuum seal your meat in a plastic bag and the Anova will do the rest of the work. The result is fork-tender deliciousness.

Father's Day gift ideas under $500

Roborock S4 Max: was $429 now $309 @ Amazon

No one likes house chores. So why not give dad a hand with the Roborock S4 Max. Not only is it our top pick among the best robot vacuums, but it's also on sale. (Click the on-page digital coupon to take $70 off during checkout). We like this vacuum's excellent cleaning capabilities and fast mapping skills, which ensure every nook of your house is dust-free.

Ooni Fyra Outdoor Pizza Oven: for $349 @ Backcountry

The Ooni Fyra 12 is a portable outdoor pizza oven that delivers tasty, wood-fired pizzas from the comforts of your home. This oven can cook stone-baked pizza in just 90 seconds and you can take it on camping trips thanks to its lightweight design. It's one of the best outdoor pizza ovens you can buy.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: for $398 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best headphones you can buy. Sony's new flagship 'phones offer superb noise-cancelling, exceptional sound performance, tons of comfort, intuitive controls and plenty of special features. In terms of battery life, you can expect 30 hours with ANC on or 40 with it off. They're available in black or silver.

Refurb Xbox Series X: for $469 @ Microsoft Store

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. Unlike the PS5, the XSX is easier to find in stock, and you can even pick up a refurbished console from the MS Store for just $469.

Father's Day splurge gifts

Philips 3200 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

Studies show that those who drink coffee are more likely to live longer. Whether it's true or not, you can help dad brew the perfect cup of espresso with Philip's 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine. It can make espresso, cappuccino, coffee, latte macchiato and Americanos. It features ceramic grinders than can be adjusted to turn coffee beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

DJI Mini 3 Pro: $909 @ Best Buy

For the adventurous dad who loves the outdoors, the DJI Mini 3 Pro is one of the best drones on the market. It's also the only drone that can rotate its camera to take vertical videos. It can take photos up to 48MP in size, and record videos at 4K/60 fps (and 30fps in HDR). You can also record slo-mo video at 1080p at 120 fps. In our DJI Mini 3 Pro review, we loved its 34-minute flight time, 3-way obstacle sensing and its compact size.

Unagi Model One Electric Scooter: for $989 @ Best Buy

The Model One sits at the top of our best electric scooters list. It has dual 250-watt motors that let it zip up hills effortlessly. We also like its intuitive controls and display that's bright enough to see in daylight. Yes, it's pricey, but if you're going to splurge on a Father's Day gift — this is the one to get.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: from $1,099 @ Apple

The iPhone 13 Pro Max sits at the top of our list of the best phones of 2022. It's one of those rare phones that offers superior cameras, video recording capabilities and overall performance. It features Apple's blazing fast A15 Bionic CPU, a gorgeous 6.7-inch (2778 x 1284) ProMotion OLED display, 12MP (telephoto, wide, ultra wide) rear camera lenses and 12MP front camera. It's also water resistant (IP68).