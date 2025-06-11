Huge Patagonia Father's Day sale live from $18 — here's 11 outdoor apparel deals worth shopping now
Save big on outdoor essentials for Dad
Looking for the perfect Father's Day gift for the outdoorsy dad? You're in luck. Patagonia is hosting an epic Father's Day sale with deals on all the top apparel and gear he will love for upcoming adventures.
Whether your dad is into biking, hiking, camping (or pretty much any other outdoor activity), Patagonia is the ultimate outdoor apparel shop — and right now, you can shop unbeatable deals starting at just $18.
From t-shirts and shorts to hats and rain jackets, Patagonia can help Dad upgrade his wardrobe for the season and adventures ahead. So don't wait — keep scrolling to check out my top picks from the Patagonia sale!
Best Patagonia Deals
If you want to wear the Patagonia logo proudly, this is the hat for you. This close-fitting, low-crown trucker hat has an organic cotton front, a recycled polyester mesh back and an adjustable snap closure.
It's like Patagonia knows the exact features you want from a hip pack and they've put it into this one. Stuffable into its own pocket when you want to store it away, it features an adjustable strap and double pockets for bigger and smaller valuables. If you're after a waist fit or slung over the body, this will do both — all while sporting a trendy colorway.
This versatile technical top was designed for use on the bike trail. It’s quick drying, has stretch for mobility and even has odor control for long-lasting freshness. It's a classic look that'll go with a whole range of outfits and will keep you stylish and comfortable no matter where your next outdoor adventure takes you.
These shorts are crafted for runners, thanks to reflective extras, a brief liner, two pockets, and an adjustable drawcord on the waist. But, you don't have to be exercising to enjoy a pair of shorts with added utility — especially when they're an extra 31% off.
Everyone could use a new hoodie for those chilly spring mornings and evenings. This one is made with 100% recycled knit fleece that has a brushed interior and natural stretch We're also loving it's two-toned green hues.
Bring some beachy style to the Memorial Day gathering this weekend with this festive Hawaiian shirt. It's made made from soft 100% organic cotton plain weave that offers lightweight comfort in warmer weather. It's also perfect to throw in your suitcase for summer vacations.
A more streamlined take on the beloved Houdini jacket, the pullover variant skips the hood — making it a better option for joggers and cyclists — and features a half zipper rather than the whole enchilada. Like its sibling, the Houdini Stash 1/2-Zip Pullover is treated with a Durable Water Repellant (DWR) coating to keep you dry.
This is a lightweight and quick-drying technical jacket that's great for high-exertion activities in colder conditions. The interior microgrid backing is soft, warm and breathable, while the outer fabric protects you from inclement weather.
This men's hybrid fleece and insulated hoody from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation.
This cardigan is a remake of one of the brand's most iconic pieces to celebrate Patagonia's 50th anniversary. So, for just $243 you're getting vintage Patagonia at a fraction of the usual retail price.
Save 30% on the Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Jacket, which features a two-layer H2No Performance Standard shell and Thermogreen insulation for waterproof breathability, and a taffeta liner for easy layering. The two-way adjustable hood is helmet compatible, and the low-profile powder skirt connects to any Patagonia snow pants. Note: the women’s version of this jacket is on sale for $243.
