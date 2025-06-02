Home Depot Father's Day sale is live from $12 — 17 deals I'd shop now on grills, smart home tech, tools and more
Check out the deals I’d shop in Home Depot’s latest sale
Father’s Day is approaching fast, but if you’re still looking for a nice gift, you’re in luck. The Home Depot Father’s Day sale is live with a ton of awesome deals on everything from grills to decor, with a bunch of great gift ideas.
Even if you’ve already got Father’s Day covered, now is also an awesome time to refresh your home and garden for the summer if you missed out on last month’s Memorial Day sales.
Right now you can shop deals on grills from $99 at Home Depot. This is perfect if you’re planning a summer cookout. Plus, you can get up to 40% off tools from brands like Milwaukee, Ryobi, Dewalt and more.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals in Home Depot’s sale. Plus, check out our Home Depot promo codes coverage and see the Nintendo Switch game deals I’d buy from $9.
Editor's Choice
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot
Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
Tools and power equipment: up to $150 off @ Home Depot
There's a large range of savings across Home Depot's vast collection of tools right now. These offers include serious savings on everything from power drills to riding mowers.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
Aside from epic outdoor savings, Home Depot is also hosting a huge sale on kitchen appliances. If you need fresh appliances, the retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.
Home security sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot
Step up your home security game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new video doorbell or security camera, The Home Depot has deals from brands like Ring, Blink, SimpliSafe and more.
Smart home
One of the best video doorbells we've tested is now on sale. This video doorbell offers an excellent picture, can announce familiar faces arriving at the door, and can also recognize packages, animals and vehicles. And it's all powered by a rechargeable battery.
Price check: $139 @ Amazon
In our Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) review, we appreciated this device's sleek new edgeless design and improved AI experience. Its ability to learn your climate habits while analyzing outdoor conditions to optimize your system on the fly makes it one of the best smart thermostats we've tested. It even offers energy monitoring and HVAC system health assessments to inform you of any issues.
Price check: $238 @ Amazon
Outdoor Cooking Deals
If you're hosting a cookout, don't forget to stock up on charcoal. These bricks are made of 100% natural materials and ash up in around 15 minutes, meaning you'll be ready to grill in no time.
If you're planning to get a lot of use out of your grill, this brush is a must-buy. It makes cleaning your grill a cinch that uses steam to melt away grease and grime. Plus, no need to worry about scraping your grill's surface thanks to its mesh cleaning head.
If you want a grill that can do it all, this all in one grill and smoker is a fantastic choice from Ninja. It features a built-in thermometer and is weather-resistant. It's the perfect option if you don't have the space for a standing grill.
Price check: $249 @ Amazon
Fueled by all-natural hardwood pellets and controlled with a digital controller, this grill can cook up anything from a rack of ribs to a freshly baked pie. All you have to do is set the grill temperature like you would your oven and let your Traeger do the work for you. You'll get consistent results every single time.
Appliances
The SodaStream E-TERRA lets you make sparkling water from the comfort of your own home. Three preset levels let you control your carbonation level so your sparkling water is just how you want it. The E-TERRA includes a sparkling water maker, 60L CO2 cylinder, and a dishwasher-safe reusable carbonating bottle.
For smaller kitchens, the Ninja SL401 DoubleStack XL features two 5-quart baskets on top of one another. It also comes with removable racks for each basket that let you cook even more food at once. It offers a total of six cooking functions.
Price check: $219 @ Amazon
This Shark is a thoughtfully designed 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop that actually delivers on both functions. The vacuuming is powerful enough for carpets, while the mopping genuinely scrubs rather than just wiping. Smart features include systematic cleaning patterns for better coverage and corner cleaning that actually works. And the self-emptying base means you can forget about it for up to 30 days.
Outdoor Deals
This Magic Mesh screen door is a super easy way to keep fresh air flowing while keeping bugs and pests out of your home. It's simple to install and opens and closes hands-free thanks to its magnetic strip.
This side table from Westin Outdoor is an excellent addition to your garden, since it adds both functionality and style. It naturally resists fading and comes in a bunch of different colors, although the cheapest deal right now is on the Turquoise option.
Right now you can make a solid $390 saving on this Halmuz 7-Seat Aluminum Patio Conversation Set. The set comes with a fire pit table, sofa, two armchairs, two swivel chairs and a coffee table, made with aluminum frames and furnished with soft cushions. There are four colors to choose from, but prices vary depending on which you pick.
