Amazon knocks up to 50% off smart home devices — here's 15 tech deals I'd shop for Father's Day
Fire TV Sticks, Ring doorbells and Kindles for less
Father's Day is less than a week away — and if you're if you're still looking for the perfect gift for Dad, Amazon has some ideas for you. Whether he's a tech lover or he could just use a little smart home upgrade, Amazon is hosting an epic device sale with popular items starting at just $19.
From smart displays to security cameras, you really can't go wrong when purchasing these popular devices — especially now that they're up to 50% off. We're talking deals on Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers, Kindles and more. So don't wait! Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite smart home picks from Amazon. For more ways to save, check out our Amazon promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon device deals
- Fire TV Stick HD: was $34 now $19
- Echo Pop: was $39 now $24
- Ring Stick Up Cam: was $99 now $59
- Echo Show 5: was $89 now $64
- Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $89
- Fire TV Cube: was $139 now $99
- Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229 now $174
- Kindle Scribe (2024): was $399 now $299
Fire TV Deals
The standard Fire TV Stick is no more. It's now the Fire TV Stick HD and at just $19 it's a bargain. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. We'd still advise most people to opt for the 4K Max model, but if you don't have a 4K TV this is the streaming stick for you.
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
This is one of the best streaming devices available. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we praised its snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and the included Alexa Voice Remote. Don't pass up the chance to get it at this price.
The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but that's understandable at this low price.
In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we loved this Fire TV device for its speedy performance and easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. It's the best Fire TV device yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for device jugglers. It's just tough to justify the extra cost versus the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for less than half the price.
Echo Deals
Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The Echo Pop delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.
The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.
The Echo Spot offers a different take on the smart screen format. As well as playing your music and podcasts hands-free, it's also great for quick glances at weather, time and notifications, with a design that fits nicely on any surface.
The Amazon Echo Show 5 combines Alexa’s voice assistant with a 5.5-inch screen for video calls, streaming and smart home control. With its compact design, it’s a great fit for any room — and now available at $64, it’s an affordable addition to your smart home setup.
Ring Deals
If you don't need a spotlight or a floodlight camera, the Stick Up Cam is a cheaper way to monitor the outside of your house. It features 1080p video and two-way talk. This deal is available for both the plug-in and the battery-powered model.
Ring's newest video doorbell is $60 off — and you get the Ring Indoor Cam for free. It can be wired or run on battery power, has head-to-toe video, and is the least expensive of Ring's video doorbells that can let you know if there's a package at your door. Unlike pricier models, though, it lacks a removable battery.
This bundle contains the all-new Ring Battery Doorbell and Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with savings of $80. You'll be able to get up to 66% more vertical coverage with the latest version of Ring’s best-selling Video Doorbell (2nd Gen). Plus, you'll have the added bonus of a the Ring Floodlight cam to monitor other areas of your property.
Fire Tablets
If you want extra juice from your 8-inch tablet, the Plus version might be for you. It bumps storage to 32GB and RAM to 3GB, letting you multitask and do more with your tablet. And with the sale Amazon is having, you can upgrade to this model for just $5 more.
The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet.
Kindles
You can now score a discount on the updated Kindle Scribe. This e-reader comes with a Premium Pen that lets you annotate, write notes and draw on your e-books. You can also create digital notebooks and convert your handwritten notes into text. In our Kindle Scribe (2024) review we loved this device’s large 10.2-inch 300 ppi display and found the stylus comfortable to use.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.