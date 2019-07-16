Amazon Prime Day isn't just for buying electronics and home goods you don't need -- it also delivers dozens of great grocery deals via Whole Foods. The biggest (and perhaps best) discount right now is a $10 credit that practically anyone can snag.

Through July 16, Prime members who spend $10 or more at any Whole Foods Market (in-store or via a Prime Now purchase) will receive a $10 Amazon credit that can be used during Amazon Prime Day. This is the same deal that Amazon offered last year and truth be told — it's one of those can't miss Prime Day deals.

The reason we like it so much is because that $10 credit can turn a good deal into a spectacular deal. For instance, with the credit, that $24 Echo Dot could become a $14 Echo Dot. Or you could stack it to save $10 on any other item you plan on purchasing during Prime Day. And considering how many Prime Day deals under $10 there are, this Whole Foods promotion can essentially get you free stuff.

The $10 credit is automatically applied to your Amazon account and can be redeemed on pretty much anything sold through Amazon. (It excludes gift cards, subscriptions, shipping costs, and Prime Now orders). Even better, every customer in an Amazon Household can redeem the $10 Whole Foods/Amazon credit.

In addition to the $10 credit, Prime members can look forward to Whole Foods discounts of 25% to 50% on the following items:

The best Whole Foods deals for Prime Day

Prime Day has arrived at all Whole Foods Markets. In addition to the deals below, Prime members will also get an extra 10% off "sale" items and "daily deals."

Save 25% on Pepsi, Quaker, Gatorade, Doritos, More

More Grocery deals at Whole Foods

While not a Whole Foods deal, Prime members can currently save 25% on Pepsi products. This includes Lay's, Doritos, Tropicana, Quaker, Pure Leaf, Naked, and more. (Important: You must be a Prime member and log into your Prime account to see the clickable coupon on each product page. If you're not logged in, you won't see the coupon).

In an effort to promote its Prime Now service, Amazon is also offering $15 off Prime Now orders of $35 of more. (The discount is applicable for new Prime Now customers only).

As much as we love saving money on our favorite gadgets, Amazon Prime Day isn't just about good tech deals. In fact, we're just as excited to save on food as we are on tech.

Stay tuned as we update our story with the best Prime Day Whole Foods deals.