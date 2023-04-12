Awesome Samsung Galaxy A54 deal comes with $50 Amazon gift card

The Samsung Galaxy A54 looks like it could be one of the best budget phones of the year, and this deal I’ve spotted makes it even better.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is $449 at Amazon right now, and it comes with a free $50 Amazon gift card. The gift card can be spent on anything at Amazon, making it one of the best Samsung Galaxy A54 deals going right now.

Buy your Galaxy A54 at Amazon and you'll get a free $50 Amazon gift card with your purchase. In our Samsung Galaxy A54 hands on, we called it a s serious contender for the best cheap phone title. It features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 5MP macro (f/2.4). On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens.

We’re still working on our Samsung Galaxy A54 review , but it looks like an awesome cheap alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S23 .

The Samsung Galaxy A54 packs a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. We loved the display on the Samsung Galaxy A53 , and Samsung has taken the right cues here by bringing its best features forward. Plus, Samsung promises the display should reach a peak of 1,000 nits of brightness.

As for the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy A54 has a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 32MP selfie cam. Notably, the 50MP main camera is the same as that of the Samsung Galaxy S23.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 runs on the Exynos 1380 chip, which Samsung says will improve CPU performance by 20% compared to the Samsung Galaxy A53. And the A54 has a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 looks like an excellent midrange phone, and getting it with a $50 Amazon gift card makes it all the sweeter. Grab it now, or check out our iPhone deals coverage to see Samsung’s competition.